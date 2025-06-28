One person critically injured in targeted Oakville shooting

Police are searching for two suspects after a man suffered critical injuries following a targeted shooting in Oakville.

Police in Halton Region say just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a man was in his vehicle parked outside a lounge on Cross Avenue when he was confronted by two other men who approached in a separate vehicle.

“During the interaction, the victim sustained gunshot injuries,” police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police say the two men fled the scene in a late-model grey Honda CR-V SUV. The only description provided is that they were both wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

“Unfortunately, there is limited information available about the suspects at this time. It appears that the victim was specifically targeted in this incident,” police said.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact police.