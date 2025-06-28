Warren Buffett announces $6 billion in donations to five foundations

FILE - Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., May 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 28, 2025 5:05 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2025 5:19 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Famed investor Warren Buffett is donating $6 billion worth of his company’s stock to five foundations, bringing the total he has given to them since 2006 to roughly $60 billion, based on their value when received.

Buffett said late Friday that the shares of Berkshire Hathaway will be delivered on Monday. Berkshire Hathaway owns Geico, Dairy Queen and a range of other businesses, and Buffett is donating nearly 12.4 million of the Class B shares of its stock. Those shares have a lower and easier-to-digest price tag than the company’s original Class A shares, and each of the B shares was worth $485.68 at their most recent close on Friday.

The largest tranche is going to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, which will receive 9.4 million shares. The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation will receive 943,384 shares, and the Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation will each receive 660,366 shares.

Buffett made waves a year ago when he said he plans to cut off donations to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation after his death and let his three children decide how to distribute the rest of his fortune.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B stock has climbed 19.1% over the last 12 months, topping the broad U.S. stock market’s return of 14.1%, including dividends. Buffett is famous on Wall Street for buying companies at good prices and being more conservative when prices look too high. The bargain-hunting approach has helped him amass a fortune worth about $145 billion, with basically all of it in Berkshire Hathaway’s stock.

“Nothing extraordinary has occurred at Berkshire; a very long runway, simple and generally sound decisions, the American tailwind and compounding effects produced my current wealth,” Buffett said in a statement. “My will provides that about 99 1/2% of my estate is destined for philanthropic usage.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

DHL Express Canada workers ratify new agreement, move to end strike and lockout

TORONTO — Canada's largest private sector union says a three-week lockout and strike at DHL Express Canada is ending after workers ratified a new agreement. Unifor says the four-year agreement reached...

1h ago

CN Tower labour talks stall, raising risk of Canada Day disruption: Unifor

Canada's largest public sector union says labour talks with the CN Tower have reached a standstill, raising the risk of a lockout or strike ahead of Canada Day. Unifor says the impasse is with Canada...

4h ago

'A no-brainer': Some bosses happily giving staff Monday off along with Canada Day

TORONTO — Anyone who works Monday to Friday and is keen for a long weekend this Canada Day has likely had to do a bit of calendar juggling to cope with the ill-timed holiday. The stat day falls on...

11h ago

Two women arrested at Toronto Dyke March

Toronto police officers say they arrested two women at the Toronto Dyke March. Officers say the arrests were made in the Church Street and Alexander street area just after 2:55 p.m. Investigators...

1h ago

Top Stories

DHL Express Canada workers ratify new agreement, move to end strike and lockout

TORONTO — Canada's largest private sector union says a three-week lockout and strike at DHL Express Canada is ending after workers ratified a new agreement. Unifor says the four-year agreement reached...

1h ago

CN Tower labour talks stall, raising risk of Canada Day disruption: Unifor

Canada's largest public sector union says labour talks with the CN Tower have reached a standstill, raising the risk of a lockout or strike ahead of Canada Day. Unifor says the impasse is with Canada...

4h ago

'A no-brainer': Some bosses happily giving staff Monday off along with Canada Day

TORONTO — Anyone who works Monday to Friday and is keen for a long weekend this Canada Day has likely had to do a bit of calendar juggling to cope with the ill-timed holiday. The stat day falls on...

11h ago

Two women arrested at Toronto Dyke March

Toronto police officers say they arrested two women at the Toronto Dyke March. Officers say the arrests were made in the Church Street and Alexander street area just after 2:55 p.m. Investigators...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Restaurants hope for summer boost in sales

A new survey from a business and financial tech company finds that the Canada Day long weekend and summer season could help local restaurants improve their bottom line. Afua Baah reports.

58m ago

1:45
Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

Responding to criticism the automated speed cameras are 'speed traps' Mayor Olivia Chow passed a motion at council to make the cameras easier to see. The updated cameras will be "loud, big and colourful" says Chow.
5:24
Trump terminates all trade discussions with Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will be terminating all trade discussions with Canada ahead of the July deadline to soothe trade tensions between the two.
1:33
Raptors to hire new president after Masai's exit, GM eyed for role

MLSE president Keith Pelley explained the reason behind long-time Raptors' president Masai Ujiri's exit and what the team plans on doing next with management restructuring.

0:58
Ontario to take over four school boards for 'immediate intervention' of funds

Ontario's Minister of Education Paul Calandra officially announced the province's plan to take control of four schools board over reported financial concerns.
More Videos