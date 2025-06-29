1 person injured in Scarborough stabbing

One person has been taken to the hospital after a stabbing near Scarborough Heights Park.

Toronto police say they were called to the Glen Everest Road and Wynnview Court area around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found a man, who is at least 60-years-old, suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators did not elaborate on the circumstances that led up to the stabbing.