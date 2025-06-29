‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in intimate partner violence case: police

Photo of Jaedyn Mills, wanted by police in Peel Region as part of an intimate partner violence investigation. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 29, 2025 10:00 am.

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an intimate partner violence case in Peel Region.

Investigators say a woman contacted police on June 26 after being contacted numerous times throughout the day by the man, prompting her to fear for her safety.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Jaedyn Mills of Montreal for uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, criminal harassment, and failing to comply with a release order.

Mills is described as five feet 11, 165 pounds with a light complexion, brown eyes and dreads with gold tips, unshaven, a tattoo with “rip Maurice Anthony Mills 64” on his right forearm and “MAKAVELI” on his left forearm.

Police say they believe Mills has access to firearms and should be considered “armed and dangerous,” adding they are also concerned for his own well being.

