Boy, 12, hospitalized after being bitten by coyote in Nobleton

A 12-year-old boy is recovering after being bitten by a coyote in Nobleton.

York Regional Police say the child suffered minor leg injuries after being bitten in the Highway 27 and King Road area just after noon on Sunday.

Both Toronto Wildlife and Vaughan Animal Services have been notified in an attempt to try and locate the animal.

Police are urging residents to use caution as there have been a number of frequent coyote sightings in the area.

While coyotes generally do not pose a danger to people, a bite to a human is considered “abnormal behaviour,” according to City of Toronto officials who have previously spoken to CityNews about similar coyote encounters.

“Most interactions with coyotes are the result of a nearby, regular food source, primarily intentional feeding by people,” officials noted.

“To minimize negative encounters… never feed coyotes and don’t leave food, including pet food, outside. Properly dispose of waste at home and in parks. When encountering a coyote, do not run but make noise to scare the coyote away. Do not approach coyotes, their dens, or their young [and] do not touch coyotes, even if they appear tame, sick or injured.”