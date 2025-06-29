Canada rescinds digital services tax to resume talks with the United States

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, on June 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted June 29, 2025 10:47 pm.

Last Updated June 29, 2025 11:54 pm.

Canada has rescinded its digital services tax in hopes to advance trade negotiations with the U.S., Canada’s finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“Rescinding the DST will allow the negotiations to make vital progress and reinforce our work to create jobs and build prosperity for all Canadians,” said Minister of Finance François-Philippe Champagne, in a social media post.

Prime Minister Carney and President Trump have agreed that their teams will resume negotiations with a view towards agreeing on a deal by July 21, 2025, the ministry said in their statement.

The digital services tax would have required technology companies such as Meta, Amazon, Meta, Google, Airbnb, and Uber to pay a tax on revenue earned from engaging with online users in Canada.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Section of southbound DVP closed after 4-vehicle crash

Two people are in hospital after a four vehicle collision in the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), and Don Mills Road area. Officers say one female in her 30s was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening...

18m ago

Rainbows deck Toronto streets for Pride amid fears for 2026 cash crunch, and parade disruptions

The streets of Toronto are filled with rainbows as the annual Pride parade winds through the city, but there’s a cloud hanging over future festivities. Today's event will see more than 25,000 marchers...

2h ago

Large fire consumes Surrey, B.C., e-bike store, requires 36 firefighters

SURREY — Dozens of firefighters in Surrey, B.C., spent hours fighting a large blaze at a store selling e-bikes, where smoke was so thick that crews had to battle the flames from outside. Mike McNamara,...

6h ago

Canada's challenging wildfire season: why its impact goes beyond the smoke

Canada is on track to see the worst wildfire season since 2023. Millions of hectares of land scorched, thousands displaced and the smoke creating air quality warnings. So how bad can it get? Should we...

Top Stories

Section of southbound DVP closed after 4-vehicle crash

Two people are in hospital after a four vehicle collision in the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), and Don Mills Road area. Officers say one female in her 30s was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening...

18m ago

Rainbows deck Toronto streets for Pride amid fears for 2026 cash crunch, and parade disruptions

The streets of Toronto are filled with rainbows as the annual Pride parade winds through the city, but there’s a cloud hanging over future festivities. Today's event will see more than 25,000 marchers...

2h ago

Large fire consumes Surrey, B.C., e-bike store, requires 36 firefighters

SURREY — Dozens of firefighters in Surrey, B.C., spent hours fighting a large blaze at a store selling e-bikes, where smoke was so thick that crews had to battle the flames from outside. Mike McNamara,...

6h ago

Canada's challenging wildfire season: why its impact goes beyond the smoke

Canada is on track to see the worst wildfire season since 2023. Millions of hectares of land scorched, thousands displaced and the smoke creating air quality warnings. So how bad can it get? Should we...

Most Watched Today

2:44
Toronto Pride weekend wraps up with iconic parade

The iconic pride parade took over the streets of downtown Sunday afternoon to close out the weekend celebrations. Over 25 thousand marchers and 250 groups took part in Toronto’s most colourful event of the year. Catalina Gillies reports.

5h ago

3:10
Local residents say noise from Stackt market is 'unbearable'

Local residents continue to speak up about what they say is continuous noise from Stackt market. Dilshad Burman with their concerns and the city's response.

16h ago

3:00
Pride weekend events and road closures

With numerous events at multiple venues and road closures, Dilshad Burman with what you can expect and what to prepare for this Pride weekend.
2:38
Canada Day 2025 marks 40th anniversary since cellphone service began in the country

This Canada Day will hold a little extra significance for cellphone users across the country. It was on July 1, 1985, when the first cellular telephone call took place between the former mayors of Toronto and Montreal. Nick Westoll takes a look back.
1:45
Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

Responding to criticism the automated speed cameras are 'speed traps' Mayor Olivia Chow passed a motion at council to make the cameras easier to see. The updated cameras will be "loud, big and colourful" says Chow.
More Videos