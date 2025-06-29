Man arrested for allegedly assaulting, threatening a person in Riverside

Photo of Peter Nowaczek, who is wanted by police as part of an investigation in the Riverside neighbourhood. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 29, 2025 12:56 pm.

Last Updated June 29, 2025 1:03 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened another individual in the Riverside neighbourhood.

Investigators say an uninvited man entered another person’s apartment in the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area on three separate occasions on June 28.

Police say he allegedly stole property, assaulted, threatened and harassed the occupant of the apartment before leaving.

Investigators say the two are known to each other.

Peter Nowaczek, 30, of Toronto, was taken into custody on Sunday and is facing a total of nine charges, including two counts of break and enter with intent, uttering threats and assault.

Top Stories

Boy, 12, hospitalized after being bitten by coyote in Nobleton

A 12-year-old boy is recovering after being bitten by a coyote in Nobleton. York Regional Police say the child suffered minor leg injuries after being bitten in the Highway 27 and King Road area just...

2m ago

Local residents say noise from Stackt market 'unbearable'

Residents who live next to Toronto’s famed container market, Stackt, say it’s impossible to get a moment’s peace because of unrelenting noise coming from the venue almost every single day. “It's...

6h ago

Trump says he's not planning to extend a pause on global tariffs beyond July 9

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is not planning to extend a 90-day pause on tariffs on most nations beyond July 9, when the negotiating period he set would expire, and his administration...

47m ago

Rainbows to deck Toronto streets for Pride parade amid fears for 2026 cash crunch

The streets of Toronto will be filled with rainbows as the annual Pride parade winds through the city, but there’s a cloud hanging over future festivities. Today's event will see more than 25,000...

3h ago

