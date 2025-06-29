Man arrested for allegedly assaulting, threatening a person in Riverside

Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened another individual in the Riverside neighbourhood.

Investigators say an uninvited man entered another person’s apartment in the Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue area on three separate occasions on June 28.

Police say he allegedly stole property, assaulted, threatened and harassed the occupant of the apartment before leaving.

Investigators say the two are known to each other.

Peter Nowaczek, 30, of Toronto, was taken into custody on Sunday and is facing a total of nine charges, including two counts of break and enter with intent, uttering threats and assault.