Rainbows to deck Toronto streets for Pride parade amid fears for 2026 cash crunch

The streets of Toronto will be filled with rainbows Sunday afternoon when the annual Pride parade takes place. Participants carry a pride flag as they walk in the Toronto Pride Parade, on Sunday June 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted June 29, 2025 10:09 am.

Last Updated June 29, 2025 11:13 am.

The streets of Toronto will be filled with rainbows as the annual Pride parade winds through the city, but there’s a cloud hanging over future festivities.

Today’s event will see more than 25,000 marchers from some 250 groups make their way from the Rosedale neighbourhood through the downtown core to Nathan Phillips Square.

The parade will serve as Canada’s biggest show of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community this year. It’s been an annual, summer fixture in Toronto since 1981, when the first Pride parade was born out of protests linked to the city’s bathhouse raids.

Since then it’s grown steadily in scope and prominence, blossoming into a full month of activities that draw people to the Church-Wellesley area, which is known as the gay village. 

However, the parade remains the buzziest and most vibrant of the Pride month spectacles thanks to the colourful outfits, pulsing beats, fierce dance moves and sense of community it delivers. 

But that status has come under threat. 

In the lead up to this year’s parade, Pride Toronto executive director Kojo Modeste warned next year’s Pride will likely be scaled down if organizers can’t drum up more financial support.

Related:

“One hundred per cent, Pride will look a lot smaller,” Modeste said in mid-June. “We would not have the same impact, both financially and culturally, that we normally do.” 

Earlier this year, Modeste revealed organizers were facing a $900,000 funding gap.

The loss of cash was blamed on rising costs and the departure of sponsors Google, Nissan, Home Depot and Clorox.

Modeste attributed the pullback to backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion efforts that materialized in the U.S. and beyond under President Donald Trump.

In the wake of the pullback, others stepped up. Some 175 people have donated close to $10,000, Pride Toronto has said.

The city also named the organization a multi-year recipient of cash through a festival funding program, which hands out $350,000.

Modeste has said this funding is “going to go a long way,” but doesn’t eliminate the need for other levels of government to pitch in.

“What we need to see is the province and the federal government taking lead from the city and following up and also providing some support,” said Modeste.

—With files from Vanessa Tiberio

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Local residents say noise from Stackt market 'unbearable'

Residents who live next to Toronto’s famed container market, Stackt, say it’s impossible to get a moment’s peace because of unrelenting noise coming from the venue almost every single day. “It's...

3h ago

73-year-old from Scarborough killed in Wasaga Beach crash

A 73-year-old from Scarborough is dead following a Wasaga Beach crash this weekend. Provincial police say a pickup truck struck a pedestrian on River Road West between Village Gate Drive and Bells Park...

20m ago

Man, 48, killed in single-vehicle Vaughan crash

A 48-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan. Police in York Region say the crash happened at Weston Road and Rutherford Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. A 48-year-old man...

1h ago

'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in intimate partner violence case: police

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an intimate partner violence case in Peel Region. Investigators say a woman contacted police on June 26 after being contacted numerous times...

1h ago

Top Stories

Local residents say noise from Stackt market 'unbearable'

Residents who live next to Toronto’s famed container market, Stackt, say it’s impossible to get a moment’s peace because of unrelenting noise coming from the venue almost every single day. “It's...

3h ago

73-year-old from Scarborough killed in Wasaga Beach crash

A 73-year-old from Scarborough is dead following a Wasaga Beach crash this weekend. Provincial police say a pickup truck struck a pedestrian on River Road West between Village Gate Drive and Bells Park...

20m ago

Man, 48, killed in single-vehicle Vaughan crash

A 48-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan. Police in York Region say the crash happened at Weston Road and Rutherford Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. A 48-year-old man...

1h ago

'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in intimate partner violence case: police

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an intimate partner violence case in Peel Region. Investigators say a woman contacted police on June 26 after being contacted numerous times...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
Local residents say noise from Stackt market is 'unbearable'

Local residents continue to speak up about what they say is continuous noise from Stackt market. Dilshad Burman with their concerns and the city's response.

3h ago

3:00
Pride weekend events and road closures

With numerous events at multiple venues and road closures, Dilshad Burman with what you can expect and what to prepare for this Pride weekend.
2:38
Canada Day 2025 marks 40th anniversary since cellphone service began in the country

This Canada Day will hold a little extra significance for cellphone users across the country. It was on July 1, 1985, when the first cellular telephone call took place between the former mayors of Toronto and Montreal. Nick Westoll takes a look back.
1:45
Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

Responding to criticism the automated speed cameras are 'speed traps' Mayor Olivia Chow passed a motion at council to make the cameras easier to see. The updated cameras will be "loud, big and colourful" says Chow.
5:24
Trump terminates all trade discussions with Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will be terminating all trade discussions with Canada ahead of the July deadline to soothe trade tensions between the two.
More Videos