Russia launches the biggest aerial attack since the start of the war, Ukraine says

By Volodymyr Yurchuk, The Associated Press

Posted June 29, 2025 3:05 am.

Last Updated June 29, 2025 7:41 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched its biggest aerial attack against Ukraine overnight, a Ukrainian official said Sunday, part of an escalating bombing campaign that has further dashed hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the 3-year-old war.

Russia fired a total of 537 aerial weapons at Ukraine, including 477 drones and decoys and 60 missiles, Ukraine’s air force said. Of these, 249 were shot down and 226 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

The onslaught was “the most massive airstrike” on the country since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, taking into account both drones and various types of missiles, Yuriy Ihnat, head of communications for Ukraine’s air force, told The Associated Press. The attack targeted several regions, including western Ukraine, far from the front line.

Poland and allied countries scrambled aircraft to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, the country’s air force said.

One person died in a drone strike in the Kherson region, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said, while another was killed when a drone hit a car in the Kharkiv region, according to its Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. Six people were wounded in Cherkasy, including a child, according to regional Gov. Ihor Taburets.

In the far-western Lviv region, a large fire broke out at an industrial facility in the city of Drohobych following a drone attack that also cut electricity to parts of the city.

Ukraine’s air force said one of its F-16 warplanes supplied by its Western partners crashed after sustaining damage while shooting down air targets. The pilot died.

Attacks continued during the day. Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Serhii Lysak said a 72-year-old man was killed when a drone hit his car.

Russia’s defense ministry said it had shot down three Ukrainian drones overnight.

Two people were wounded in another Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Bryansk in western Russia, regional Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said Sunday morning, adding that seven Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the region.

Meanwhile, Russia claimed Sunday that it had taken control of the village of Novoukrainka in the partially Russian-occupied Donetsk region.

Russian forces have been slowly grinding forward at some points on the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line, though their incremental gains have been costly in terms of troop casualties and damaged armor.

Long-range drone strikes have been a hallmark of the war. The race by both sides to develop increasingly sophisticated and deadlier drones has turned the conflict into a testing ground for new weaponry.

In other developments, Russia’s foreign intelligence chief, Sergei Naryshkin, said he had spoken on the phone with his U.S. counterpart, CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

“I had a phone call with my American counterpart and we reserved for each other the possibility to call at any time and discuss issues of interest to us,” Naryshkin said in remarks to state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin, who posted them on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

Sunday’s attacks follow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments two days ago that Moscow is ready for a fresh round of direct peace talks in Istanbul.

However, the war shows no signs of abating as U.S.-led international peace efforts have so far produced no breakthrough. Two recent rounds of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul were brief and yielded no progress on reaching a settlement.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Volodymyr Yurchuk, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Pride parade 2025: the route and road closures

It’s the last weekend of Pride and the parade will be taking over Toronto streets this Sunday. The city is expecting thousands of participants in this year's march which begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday...

9h ago

Man, 44, killed in Vaughan crash

A 44-year-old man is dead following a crash in Vaughan. Police in York Region say the crash happened at Weston Road and Rutherford Road on Saturday night. A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at...

44m ago

What's open and closed this Canada Day long weekend

Canada Day is fast approaching, and this year, it falls on Tuesday, but there will be plenty of activities and events to keep you busy in the city this weekend. Here is a look at some of the events...

8h ago

Two women arrested at Toronto Dyke March

Toronto police officers say they arrested two women at the Toronto Dyke March. Officers say the arrests were made in the Church Street and Alexander Street area just after 2:55 p.m. Investigators...

8h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Pride parade 2025: the route and road closures

It’s the last weekend of Pride and the parade will be taking over Toronto streets this Sunday. The city is expecting thousands of participants in this year's march which begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday...

9h ago

Man, 44, killed in Vaughan crash

A 44-year-old man is dead following a crash in Vaughan. Police in York Region say the crash happened at Weston Road and Rutherford Road on Saturday night. A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at...

44m ago

What's open and closed this Canada Day long weekend

Canada Day is fast approaching, and this year, it falls on Tuesday, but there will be plenty of activities and events to keep you busy in the city this weekend. Here is a look at some of the events...

8h ago

Two women arrested at Toronto Dyke March

Toronto police officers say they arrested two women at the Toronto Dyke March. Officers say the arrests were made in the Church Street and Alexander Street area just after 2:55 p.m. Investigators...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Pride weekend events and road closures

With numerous events at multiple venues and road closures, Dilshad Burman with what you can expect and what to prepare for this Pride weekend.

22h ago

2:38
Canada Day 2025 marks 40th anniversary since cellphone service began in the country

This Canada Day will hold a little extra significance for cellphone users across the country. It was on July 1, 1985, when the first cellular telephone call took place between the former mayors of Toronto and Montreal. Nick Westoll takes a look back.
1:45
Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

Responding to criticism the automated speed cameras are 'speed traps' Mayor Olivia Chow passed a motion at council to make the cameras easier to see. The updated cameras will be "loud, big and colourful" says Chow.
5:24
Trump terminates all trade discussions with Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will be terminating all trade discussions with Canada ahead of the July deadline to soothe trade tensions between the two.
0:58
Ontario to take over four school boards for 'immediate intervention' of funds

Ontario's Minister of Education Paul Calandra officially announced the province's plan to take control of four schools board over reported financial concerns.
More Videos