Suspect wanted in Union Station sexual assault investigation

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault that occurred at Union Station. HO/Toronto Police Service

By Joseph Ryan

Posted June 29, 2025 3:08 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault at Union Station.

Officers were called to the Bay Street and Front Street area around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday June 24.

It’s alleged the suspect approached a female passenger on TTC streetcar #4432, before he sexually assaulted and harassed the victim.

The suspect is described as between 35 to 45-years-old, five feet and six inches in height, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a white shirt, beige pants, and carrying a black backpack.

An image of the suspect has been released.

Investigators say there may be more victims allegedly tied to the same suspect.

