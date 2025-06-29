Tropical Storms Barry and Flossie form off Mexico’s southeast and southwest coasts

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Barry, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 29, 2025 11:14 am.

Last Updated June 29, 2025 2:10 pm.

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Barry formed Sunday near Mexico’s southeast coast and is expected to drench the region for several days.

The storm’s center was located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east-southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the southeast coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan southward to Tecolutla.

The storm is expected to make landfall on Sunday night. Rapid weakening is expected after the system moves inland.

Forecasters said that the storm could dump three to six inches (eight to 15 centimeters) of rain with an isolated maximum total of 10 inches (25 centimeters) across Veracruz, San Luis Potosi, and Tamaulipas through Monday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Flossie formed off Mexico’s southwest coast. It was located about 225 miles (370 kilometers) south of Acapulco and was moving west at 9 mph (15 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

A tropical storm watch was in effected for Mexico’s southwest coast from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes.

Flossie is expected to become a hurricane late Monday or Tuesday, but remains in open waters just west of Mexico.

Forecasters said the storm could dump three to six inches (eight to 15 centimeters) of rain with an isolated maximum total of 10 inches (25 centimeters) across parts of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, and Jalisco through early next week.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 12, hospitalized after being bitten by coyote in Nobleton

A 12-year-old boy is recovering after being bitten by a coyote in Nobleton. York Regional Police say the child suffered minor leg injuries after being bitten in the Highway 27 and King Road area just...

6m ago

Local residents say noise from Stackt market 'unbearable'

Residents who live next to Toronto’s famed container market, Stackt, say it’s impossible to get a moment’s peace because of unrelenting noise coming from the venue almost every single day. “It's...

6h ago

Trump says he's not planning to extend a pause on global tariffs beyond July 9

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is not planning to extend a 90-day pause on tariffs on most nations beyond July 9, when the negotiating period he set would expire, and his administration...

50m ago

Rainbows to deck Toronto streets for Pride parade amid fears for 2026 cash crunch

The streets of Toronto are filled with rainbows as the annual Pride parade winds through the city, but there’s a cloud hanging over future festivities. Today's event will see more than 25,000 marchers...

1m ago

Top Stories

Boy, 12, hospitalized after being bitten by coyote in Nobleton

A 12-year-old boy is recovering after being bitten by a coyote in Nobleton. York Regional Police say the child suffered minor leg injuries after being bitten in the Highway 27 and King Road area just...

6m ago

Local residents say noise from Stackt market 'unbearable'

Residents who live next to Toronto’s famed container market, Stackt, say it’s impossible to get a moment’s peace because of unrelenting noise coming from the venue almost every single day. “It's...

6h ago

Trump says he's not planning to extend a pause on global tariffs beyond July 9

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is not planning to extend a 90-day pause on tariffs on most nations beyond July 9, when the negotiating period he set would expire, and his administration...

50m ago

Rainbows to deck Toronto streets for Pride parade amid fears for 2026 cash crunch

The streets of Toronto are filled with rainbows as the annual Pride parade winds through the city, but there’s a cloud hanging over future festivities. Today's event will see more than 25,000 marchers...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
Local residents say noise from Stackt market is 'unbearable'

Local residents continue to speak up about what they say is continuous noise from Stackt market. Dilshad Burman with their concerns and the city's response.

6h ago

3:00
Pride weekend events and road closures

With numerous events at multiple venues and road closures, Dilshad Burman with what you can expect and what to prepare for this Pride weekend.
2:38
Canada Day 2025 marks 40th anniversary since cellphone service began in the country

This Canada Day will hold a little extra significance for cellphone users across the country. It was on July 1, 1985, when the first cellular telephone call took place between the former mayors of Toronto and Montreal. Nick Westoll takes a look back.
1:45
Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

Responding to criticism the automated speed cameras are 'speed traps' Mayor Olivia Chow passed a motion at council to make the cameras easier to see. The updated cameras will be "loud, big and colourful" says Chow.
5:24
Trump terminates all trade discussions with Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will be terminating all trade discussions with Canada ahead of the July deadline to soothe trade tensions between the two.
More Videos