27,000 chickens killed in British Columbia fire that destroyed two barns

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 30, 2025 9:17 pm.

Last Updated June 30, 2025 10:16 pm.

TOWNSHIP OF LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA — A fire at a farm in the Township of Langley, B.C., has destroyed two large barns, killing thousands of chickens.

Deputy Fire Chief Cory Parker with the Township of Langley Fire Department says crews were called around 2 a.m. on Sunday and when they arrived the fire was already growing rapidly.

He says the two barns that burned were each about 365 metres long and an estimated 27,000 chickens were killed.

Firefighters were able to save a third barn on the property.

Parker says 10 trucks and 30 firefighters were required and the fire was brought under control in about five hours, though crews continued to extinguish hot spots throughout the day.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.

The Canadian Press

