4 suspects used hammers to rob a Markham jewellery store, police say

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 30, 2025 7:26 pm.

Authorities are on the hunt for four suspects who are accused of robbing a Markham jewellery store on Monday evening.

York Regional Police (YRP) say the four individuals entered the store near Highway 7 and McCowan Road with hammers, which they used to break glass display cases that contained merchandise.

“They stole a quantity of jewellery before fleeing in a dark Honda Accord,” YRP wrote in a social media post.

No injuries were reported.

Top Stories

Is Canada now free of internal trade barriers? Read the fine print

OTTAWA — Federal and provincial leaders are working to dismantle internal trade barriers that push up the cost of goods and make it harder to do business within Canada. But anyone expecting all of them...

3h ago

Leaving first show at Toronto's new Rogers Stadium was a 'nightmare': concertgoer

TORONTO — Fans who attended the inaugural concert at Toronto's new Rogers Stadium on Sunday night are calling for better crowd control after some say it took up to two hours to exit the venue. With...

2h ago

Slander or 'trash-talking'? Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud has a day in court

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge is pondering the nature of rap battles and the cutting wordplay in Kendrick Lamar ’s “Not Like Us,” the megahit diss track that spurred a defamation lawsuit from...

2h ago

Victims of Etobicoke home invasion speak out

On June 21, just after 4:30am, an 11-year-old and his parents were all jolted out of bed in their North Etobicoke home. “We heard a smash,” said the homeowner, who asked not to be identified —...

5h ago

