4 suspects used hammers to rob a Markham jewellery store, police say
Posted June 30, 2025 7:26 pm.
Authorities are on the hunt for four suspects who are accused of robbing a Markham jewellery store on Monday evening.
York Regional Police (YRP) say the four individuals entered the store near Highway 7 and McCowan Road with hammers, which they used to break glass display cases that contained merchandise.
“They stole a quantity of jewellery before fleeing in a dark Honda Accord,” YRP wrote in a social media post.
No injuries were reported.