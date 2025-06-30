4 suspects used hammers to rob a Markham jewellery store, police say

Authorities are on the hunt for four suspects who are accused of robbing a Markham jewellery store on Monday evening.

York Regional Police (YRP) say the four individuals entered the store near Highway 7 and McCowan Road with hammers, which they used to break glass display cases that contained merchandise.

“They stole a quantity of jewellery before fleeing in a dark Honda Accord,” YRP wrote in a social media post.

No injuries were reported.