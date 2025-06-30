Leafs trade Marner to Vegas, winger signs eight-year, $96M deal with Golden Knights

Mitchell Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

By Sportsnet

Posted June 30, 2025 5:31 pm.

Last Updated June 30, 2025 5:33 pm.

Mitch Marner’s time with the Toronto Maple Leafs has come to an end.

The Maple Leafs have agreed to sign-and-trade Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday.

Marner then penned an eight-year, $96-million deal worth $12 million in AAV.

The return for Toronto was not immediately reported.

Marner, 28, spent the past nine seasons with the Maple Leafs after being selected fourth overall by his hometown club in 2015. The Markham, Ont., product has been more than a point-per-game player during the regular season (741 points in 657 games) and just shy of that in the playoffs (63 points in 70 games).

However, his tenure with the team has been marked by playoff failures — the most recent being a 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of their second-round series this past season.

The core of Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly advanced past the first round just twice in eight seasons together, losing all six of their winner-take-all games along the way.

Marner was the third-highest-paid player on the Maple Leafs at $10.9 million. He signed his previous deal in September 2019 under former GM Kyle Dubas.

In March, Marner reportedly declined to waive his no-trade clause for a potential deal to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Mikko Rantanen.

Marner’s point total (221 goals and 520 assists) places him fifth all-time on the Maple Leafs’ scoring list, behind only Mats Sundin, Darryl Sittler, Dave Keon and Borje Salming. Matthews, with 727 points, sits sixth.

