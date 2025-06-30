Man, 45, charged with harassment and sexual assault of women on TTC

Authorities have arrested and charged a man who is accused of harassing at least one woman and sexually assaulting another in North York.

According to the Toronto Police Service, the man approached a woman in the area of Keele Street and Finch Avenue West on June 11 at approximately 4:15 p.m.

Investigators say the woman ran away from the suspect and boarded a bus heading northbound, but when she arrived at the Pioneer Village subway station, police say the male suspect appeared for a second time and continued to harass the woman.

She then notified a TTC employee about the incident and the suspect fled the scene.

Approximately 30 minutes later, police say the same male suspect approached a different woman at a bus stop near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West and sexually assaulted her.

The victim then boarded a bus with her friend, but the suspect continued to follow her onto the bus where he proceeded to shout at her, according to police.

He then exited the bus at the Jane and Finch Mall.

Over the weekend, police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Omar Ayala Rodriguez. He was arrested and charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment, uttering threats and theft under $5,000.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.