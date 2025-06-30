Massage therapist charged with sexual assault on client in Milton: Halton police

Halton Regional Police have charged a registered massage therapist with sexual assault on a client at a business in Milton.

Investigators say the accused was working at Massage Addict at 1130 Steeles Ave. at the time of the alleged offence.

“Police were contacted after an adult female was sexually assaulted during a recent massage at that location,” police allege in a news release.

On Friday, June 27, officers arrested Ayman Alkassem, 52, of Mississauga.

He’s facing a single count of sexual assault and was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators say the suspect has been employed at other massage studios, including additional locations in Mississauga.