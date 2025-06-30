Peeters sliced mushrooms recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Recalled Peeters sliced mushrooms. (Health Canada)

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 30, 2025 9:47 am.

Peeters Mushroom Farm brand sliced mushrooms are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The affected batch of mushrooms was distributed throughout Ontario and Quebec and has best before dates of July 4, 2025.

Details:

Peeters Mushroom FarmSliced Mushrooms227 g0 33383 67600 5BEST BEFORE 25JL04
Peeters Mushroom FarmCremini Sliced227 g0 68414 96960 3BEST BEFORE 25JL04

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” Health Canada warns. “Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.”

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at risk for more severe complications.

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die,” the release adds.

Health Canada advice:

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada cancelled its digital services tax. What was it and why did the U.S. hate it?

Tech giants such as Amazon and Google will not have to shell out close to $2 billion as expected today, as Canada moved to cancel the controversial digital services tax on Sunday, just one day before the...

5h ago

CN Tower workers locked out amid labour dispute; attraction open but some services impacted

More than 250 unionized hospitality workers at the CN Tower have been locked out amid a labour dispute and while the tourist attraction will remain open, some services will be impacted. Unifor's national...

1h ago

Alberta byelection called for Aug. 18, giving Poilievre path to House

Pierre Poilievre has chosen one of the safest possible places to make his return to the House of Commons — but the rural Alberta riding he's hoping to win in an August byelection could also be dangerous...

1h ago

Is Canada now free of internal trade barriers? Read the fine print

Federal and provincial leaders are working to dismantle internal trade barriers that push up the cost of goods and make it harder to do business within Canada. But anyone expecting all of them to be...

4h ago

Top Stories

Canada cancelled its digital services tax. What was it and why did the U.S. hate it?

Tech giants such as Amazon and Google will not have to shell out close to $2 billion as expected today, as Canada moved to cancel the controversial digital services tax on Sunday, just one day before the...

5h ago

CN Tower workers locked out amid labour dispute; attraction open but some services impacted

More than 250 unionized hospitality workers at the CN Tower have been locked out amid a labour dispute and while the tourist attraction will remain open, some services will be impacted. Unifor's national...

1h ago

Alberta byelection called for Aug. 18, giving Poilievre path to House

Pierre Poilievre has chosen one of the safest possible places to make his return to the House of Commons — but the rural Alberta riding he's hoping to win in an August byelection could also be dangerous...

1h ago

Is Canada now free of internal trade barriers? Read the fine print

Federal and provincial leaders are working to dismantle internal trade barriers that push up the cost of goods and make it harder to do business within Canada. But anyone expecting all of them to be...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Toronto Pride weekend wraps up with iconic parade

The iconic pride parade took over the streets of downtown Sunday afternoon to close out the weekend celebrations. Over 25 thousand marchers and 250 groups took part in Toronto’s most colourful event of the year. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

3:10
Local residents say noise from Stackt market is 'unbearable'

Local residents continue to speak up about what they say is continuous noise from Stackt market. Dilshad Burman with their concerns and the city's response.
3:00
Pride weekend events and road closures

With numerous events at multiple venues and road closures, Dilshad Burman with what you can expect and what to prepare for this Pride weekend.
2:38
Canada Day 2025 marks 40th anniversary since cellphone service began in the country

This Canada Day will hold a little extra significance for cellphone users across the country. It was on July 1, 1985, when the first cellular telephone call took place between the former mayors of Toronto and Montreal. Nick Westoll takes a look back.
1:45
Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

Responding to criticism the automated speed cameras are 'speed traps' Mayor Olivia Chow passed a motion at council to make the cameras easier to see. The updated cameras will be "loud, big and colourful" says Chow.
More Videos