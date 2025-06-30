Peeters sliced mushrooms recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Peeters Mushroom Farm brand sliced mushrooms are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The affected batch of mushrooms was distributed throughout Ontario and Quebec and has best before dates of July 4, 2025.

Details:

Peeters Mushroom Farm Sliced Mushrooms 227 g 0 33383 67600 5 BEST BEFORE 25JL04 Peeters Mushroom Farm Cremini Sliced 227 g 0 68414 96960 3 BEST BEFORE 25JL04

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” Health Canada warns. “Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.”

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at risk for more severe complications.

“Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die,” the release adds.

Health Canada advice: