Parent charged after allegedly threatening player at youth soccer game in Vaughan: YRP

A youth is seen playing soccer in this undated image. Photo: UNSPLASH.

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 30, 2025 1:26 pm.

York Regional Police (YRP) investigators have charged a parent after he allegedly threatened a youth soccer player during an evening game in Vaughan on June 20.

The alleged incident took place on the field in the Dufferin Street and Highway 407 area at around 10 p.m.

Officers were notified about the allegations the next morning and an investigation was launched.

“The suspect, a parent of a player, uttered a threat against a youth on the opposing team, causing the game to be concluded,” a YRP release states.

A week after the alleged incident, officers arrested the suspect, Gianni Luciani, 53, of Vaughan.

He’s facing a single count of utter threats.

“York Regional Police takes public safety seriously and is reminding the community that we will not tolerate any form of threats, intimidation, or violence at public events, including youth sports,” the release adds.

“All such incidents will be investigated. If you witness or are the victim of such behavior, we encourage you to report it to police immediately.”

