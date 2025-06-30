Are Canadians experiencing social burnout?

Statistics Canada just wrapped a 30-year study where they examined how Canadians spent their time and with whom. It found that in 2022, only 19 per cent of working-age people saw their friends on a regular basis, marking a drop from almost 48 per cent in 1986.

Considering the pandemic is long-gone, what’s sustaining this change in the way Canadians interact with loved ones, and how they use their time?

Host Pooja Handa speaks to Pete Bombaci, founder of the GenWell Project, to make sense of both the numbers and this new social era for Canadians.