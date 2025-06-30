The Big Story

Are Canadians experiencing social burnout?

Two people meeting over coffee. (iStock/Comeback Images) dmmel

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 30, 2025 5:42 am.

Statistics Canada just wrapped a 30-year study where they examined how Canadians spent their time and with whom. It found that in 2022, only 19 per cent of working-age people saw their friends on a regular basis, marking a drop from almost 48 per cent in 1986.

Considering the pandemic is long-gone, what’s sustaining this change in the way Canadians interact with loved ones, and how they use their time?

Host Pooja Handa speaks to Pete Bombaci, founder of the GenWell Project, to make sense of both the numbers and this new social era for Canadians.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada cancelled its digital services tax. What was it and why did the U.S. hate it?

Tech giants such as Amazon and Google will not have to shell out close to $2 billion as expected today, as Canada moved to cancel the controversial digital services tax on Sunday, just one day before the...

26m ago

Where you can celebrate Canada Day 2025 in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

Here is a roundup of Canada Day 2025 celebrations and fireworks shows in Toronto and all across the GTA region.
What's open and closed this Canada Day long weekend

Canada Day is fast approaching, and this year, it falls on Tuesday, but there will be plenty of activities and events to keep you busy in the city this weekend. Here is a look at some of the events...
Rainbows deck Toronto streets for Pride amid fears for 2026 cash crunch, and parade disruptions

The streets of Toronto are filled with rainbows as the annual Pride parade winds through the city, but there’s a cloud hanging over future festivities. Today's event will see more than 25,000 marchers...

8h ago

Top Stories

Canada cancelled its digital services tax. What was it and why did the U.S. hate it?

Tech giants such as Amazon and Google will not have to shell out close to $2 billion as expected today, as Canada moved to cancel the controversial digital services tax on Sunday, just one day before the...

26m ago

Where you can celebrate Canada Day 2025 in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

Here is a roundup of Canada Day 2025 celebrations and fireworks shows in Toronto and all across the GTA region.
What's open and closed this Canada Day long weekend

Canada Day is fast approaching, and this year, it falls on Tuesday, but there will be plenty of activities and events to keep you busy in the city this weekend. Here is a look at some of the events...
Rainbows deck Toronto streets for Pride amid fears for 2026 cash crunch, and parade disruptions

The streets of Toronto are filled with rainbows as the annual Pride parade winds through the city, but there’s a cloud hanging over future festivities. Today's event will see more than 25,000 marchers...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Toronto Pride weekend wraps up with iconic parade

The iconic pride parade took over the streets of downtown Sunday afternoon to close out the weekend celebrations. Over 25 thousand marchers and 250 groups took part in Toronto’s most colourful event of the year. Catalina Gillies reports.

11h ago

3:10
Local residents say noise from Stackt market is 'unbearable'

Local residents continue to speak up about what they say is continuous noise from Stackt market. Dilshad Burman with their concerns and the city's response.

22h ago

3:00
Pride weekend events and road closures

With numerous events at multiple venues and road closures, Dilshad Burman with what you can expect and what to prepare for this Pride weekend.
2:38
Canada Day 2025 marks 40th anniversary since cellphone service began in the country

This Canada Day will hold a little extra significance for cellphone users across the country. It was on July 1, 1985, when the first cellular telephone call took place between the former mayors of Toronto and Montreal. Nick Westoll takes a look back.
1:45
Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

Responding to criticism the automated speed cameras are 'speed traps' Mayor Olivia Chow passed a motion at council to make the cameras easier to see. The updated cameras will be "loud, big and colourful" says Chow.
More Videos