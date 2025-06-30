Trump moves to toughen US policy on Cuba

FILE - Cuban doctors arrive at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, June 8, 2020, after traveling to Italy to help with the COVID-19 emergency response. (Ismael Francisco/Pool via AP, File)

By Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Posted June 30, 2025 9:28 pm.

Last Updated June 30, 2025 10:40 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has instructed his top Cabinet officers to review U.S. policy toward Cuba, ordering them to examine current sanctions and come up with ways to toughen them within 30 days.

In a memo Monday, Trump said the reviews should focus on Cuba’s treatment of dissidents, its policies directed at dissidents and restricting financial transactions that “disproportionately benefit the Cuban government, military, intelligence, or security agencies at the expense of the Cuban people.”

In one potential significant change, the order said the U.S. should look for ways to shut down all tourism to the island and to restrict educational tours to groups that are organized and run only by American citizens.

The move is not a surprise given that Trump has previously said he plans to rescind the easing of sanctions and other penalties in Cuba that were instituted during the terms of Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. In the days before leaving office, Biden had moved to lift the U.S. designation of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Trump’s memo “supports the economic embargo of Cuba and opposes calls in the United Nations and other international forums for its termination,” according to a fact sheet.

In Cuba, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez responded swiftly to the document.

“The Presidential Memorandum vs #Cuba released today by the US government strengthens the aggression & economic blockade that punishes the whole Cuban people and is the main obstacle to our development,” he wrote on X. “It’s a criminal behavior that violates the #HumanRights of an entire nation.”

The Trump administration also has made Cuba one of seven countries facing heightened restrictions on visitors and revoked temporary legal protections for about 300,000 Cubans, which had protected them from deportation.

The administration also has announced visa restrictions on Cuban and foreign government officials involved in Cuba’s medical missions, which Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called “forced labor.”

In an interview with The Associated Press this month, Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio accused the United States of trying to discredit the medical missions and criticized reversal of policy welcoming Cubans to the U.S.

Rubio, whose family left Cuba in the 1950s before the communist revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power, has long been a proponent of sanctions on the communist island.

___

AP writer Andrea Rodríguez in Havana contributed to this report.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Expert says Canada needs tech policy 'reset' after botched digital services tax, ex-ambassador weighs in on talks

If politics is like poker, Canada got caught bluffing, with nothing to show for its bold and according to one expert, impetuous, implementation of the digital services tax. Michael Geist, a law professor...

2h ago

Is Canada now free of internal trade barriers? Read the fine print

OTTAWA — Federal and provincial leaders are working to dismantle internal trade barriers that push up the cost of goods and make it harder to do business within Canada. But anyone expecting all of them...

6h ago

Leaving first show at Toronto's new Rogers Stadium was a 'nightmare': concertgoer

TORONTO — Fans who attended the inaugural concert at Toronto's new Rogers Stadium on Sunday night are calling for better crowd control after some say it took up to two hours to exit the venue. With...

5h ago

4 suspects used hammers to rob a Markham jewellery store, police say

Authorities are on the hunt for four suspects who are accused of robbing a Markham jewellery store on Monday evening. York Regional Police (YRP) say the four individuals entered the store near Highway...

4h ago

Top Stories

Expert says Canada needs tech policy 'reset' after botched digital services tax, ex-ambassador weighs in on talks

If politics is like poker, Canada got caught bluffing, with nothing to show for its bold and according to one expert, impetuous, implementation of the digital services tax. Michael Geist, a law professor...

2h ago

Is Canada now free of internal trade barriers? Read the fine print

OTTAWA — Federal and provincial leaders are working to dismantle internal trade barriers that push up the cost of goods and make it harder to do business within Canada. But anyone expecting all of them...

6h ago

Leaving first show at Toronto's new Rogers Stadium was a 'nightmare': concertgoer

TORONTO — Fans who attended the inaugural concert at Toronto's new Rogers Stadium on Sunday night are calling for better crowd control after some say it took up to two hours to exit the venue. With...

5h ago

4 suspects used hammers to rob a Markham jewellery store, police say

Authorities are on the hunt for four suspects who are accused of robbing a Markham jewellery store on Monday evening. York Regional Police (YRP) say the four individuals entered the store near Highway...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms

Wet conditions are expected to clear up in-time for Canada Day fireworks. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

4h ago

2:34
Toronto's new Rogers Stadium faces mixed reviews amid safety and accessibility concerns

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from officials who acknowledge there are some issues that need to be addressed.

6h ago

2:37
'The worst seconds of my life:' Etobicoke family speaks out after recent home invasion

An Etobicoke family reached out to Speakers Corner after an early morning rude awakening. How they were able to scare away the intruders. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:11
Risk of evening thunderstorms on Monday

The GTA will see warm and humid conditions on Monday with a risk of thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies are expected to come back on Canada Day.

23h ago

2:44
Toronto Pride weekend wraps up with iconic parade

The iconic pride parade took over the streets of downtown Sunday afternoon to close out the weekend celebrations. Over 25 thousand marchers and 250 groups took part in Toronto’s most colourful event of the year. Catalina Gillies reports.
More Videos