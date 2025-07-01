Clear skies for fireworks in Toronto on Canada Day

Skies are forecasted to be clear just in time for Canada Day fireworks in Toronto.

There will be noticeable muggy conditions, with daytime highs climbing into the upper 20s across the region.

There will also be some clear breaks with sunshine peaking through, with a chance of pop up showers in the Greater Toronto Area between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., however, clear skies, and dry weather make it just in time for fireworks in the evening.

Hot and muggy weekend ahead

Temperatures are set to rise with the humidity by the end of the week. It will be a hot and muggy weekend with temperatures forecasted to feel like the low 40s.

The rise in daytime temperatures also means increased humidity, which could lead to showers and potential thunderstorms in Toronto and the GTA this coming weekend.

