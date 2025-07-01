A police officer in Mississauga was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a motorcyclist in an alleged hit-and-run.

According to Peel Regional Police, there was a collision between a motorcycle and a marked police cruiser near the intersection of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue.

The rider then struck a police officer before taking off from the scene and remains at-large.

The officer is expected to survive.

No other details were released.