Motorcyclist wanted after alleged hit-and-run in Mississauga, police officer in hospital

Police have released a photo of a motorcyclist who is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Mississauga. (PRP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 1, 2025 9:38 pm.

Last Updated July 1, 2025 9:43 pm.

A police officer in Mississauga was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a motorcyclist in an alleged hit-and-run.

According to Peel Regional Police, there was a collision between a motorcycle and a marked police cruiser near the intersection of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue.

The rider then struck a police officer before taking off from the scene and remains at-large.

The officer is expected to survive. 

No other details were released.

