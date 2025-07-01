Motorcyclist wanted after alleged hit-and-run in Mississauga, police officer in hospital
Posted July 1, 2025 9:38 pm.
Last Updated July 1, 2025 9:43 pm.
A police officer in Mississauga was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a motorcyclist in an alleged hit-and-run.
According to Peel Regional Police, there was a collision between a motorcycle and a marked police cruiser near the intersection of Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue.
The rider then struck a police officer before taking off from the scene and remains at-large.
The officer is expected to survive.
No other details were released.