Peel police seize gun after cruiser rammed during traffic stop

Peel Regional Police say they’ve taken a handgun off the streets after it was seized during a traffic stop in Mississauga.

The incident happened on June 25, 2025 when officers were patrolling the area of 99 Acorn Place near downtown Mississauga.

Peel police say they were attempting to investigate a vehicle, when their cruiser was rammed by the driver of that vehicle.

“The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly arrested by officers following a foot pursuit,” said Peel police in a media release.

Police say the suspect was allegedly found to have a loaded illegal Glock 25 9mm handgun.

Brampton resident, Demetre Hibbert, 31, was held in custody pending a bail hearing for the following charges:

Dangerous operation;

Failing to stop after accident;

Obstructing a peace officer;

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm and;

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was unauthorized possession of a firearm

Hibbert is not legally permitted to own or possess a firearm, according to police.