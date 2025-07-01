Son of ‘El Chapo’ to plead guilty in US drug trafficking case

FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in Culiacan, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2019. (CEPROPIE via AP File)

By Christine Fernando And Sophia Tareen, The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2025 5:27 pm.

Last Updated July 1, 2025 7:31 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — The son of notorious Mexican drug kingpin “El Chapo” intends to plead guilty to drug trafficking charges in the U.S., according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege Ovidio Guzman Lopez, along with his brother, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, ran a faction of the cartel known as the “Chapitos,” or little Chapos, that exported fentanyl to the United States.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez’s father is Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel who smuggled mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States over 25 years.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez was arrested in Mexico in 2023 and extradited to the United States. He was charged in federal court in Chicago with money laundering, drug and firearm offenses.

He previously pleaded not guilty, but online court records indicate he is scheduled to appear in court on July 9 to change his plea as part of a deal with prosecutors. Court documents filed Tuesday indicate he intends to plead guilty after word of a possible deal was disclosed during an October hearing.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez would be the first of the brothers to enter a plea deal.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez is also in U.S. custody. He and another longtime Sinaloa leader, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, were arrested in July in Texas after they landed in the U.S. on a private plane. Joaquin Guzman Lopez has pleaded not guilty to charges including money laundering, drug dealing and conspiracy to distribute drugs. Zambada also pleaded not guilty.

The men’s dramatic capture prompted a surge in violence in Mexico’s northern state of Sinaloa as two factions of the Sinaloa cartel clashed.

Federal prosecutors and Ovidio Guzman Lopez’s attorney, listed in online court records as Jeffrey Lichtman, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Christine Fernando And Sophia Tareen, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada-U.S. citizen in custody in deadly St. Lawrence River human smuggling case

WASHINGTON — A dual Canadian-American citizen that United States authorities allege was part of a deadly human smuggling operation that left migrants drowned in the St. Lawrence River will remain in...

1h ago

'Remain vigilant': 6 people arrested, additional suspects sought after armed home invasion near Huntsville

Authorities arrested six people and are on the hunt for additional suspects following an armed home invasion near Huntsville early Tuesday morning. According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP),...

updated

3h ago

Jury reaches verdict on 4 of 5 counts in Diddy trial but is told to keep deliberating

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial said Tuesday that it has reached a verdict on four of five counts against the hip-hop mogul. But the partial...

2h ago

Clear skies for fireworks in Toronto on Canada Day

Skies are forecasted to be clear just in time for Canada Day fireworks in Toronto. There will be noticeable muggy conditions, with daytime highs climbing into the upper 20s across the region. There...

10h ago

Top Stories

Canada-U.S. citizen in custody in deadly St. Lawrence River human smuggling case

WASHINGTON — A dual Canadian-American citizen that United States authorities allege was part of a deadly human smuggling operation that left migrants drowned in the St. Lawrence River will remain in...

1h ago

'Remain vigilant': 6 people arrested, additional suspects sought after armed home invasion near Huntsville

Authorities arrested six people and are on the hunt for additional suspects following an armed home invasion near Huntsville early Tuesday morning. According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP),...

updated

3h ago

Jury reaches verdict on 4 of 5 counts in Diddy trial but is told to keep deliberating

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial said Tuesday that it has reached a verdict on four of five counts against the hip-hop mogul. But the partial...

2h ago

Clear skies for fireworks in Toronto on Canada Day

Skies are forecasted to be clear just in time for Canada Day fireworks in Toronto. There will be noticeable muggy conditions, with daytime highs climbing into the upper 20s across the region. There...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Torontonians celebrate Canada Day as parade, fireworks return

Canada Day celebrations are well underway in Toronto. From dayside parades to preparations for the big firework display at night, our Catalina Gillies takes a look at how Torontonians are marking the big day. 

5h ago

1:49
Maple Leafs trade Mitch Marner to Vegas

The Maple Leafs have agreed to sign-and-trade Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday. Marner then signed an 8-year, $96-million deal worth $12 million per year.

21h ago

2:34
Digital Services Tax stopped amid impact on U.S.-Canada trade talks

The Carney government has stopped the Digital Services Tax from coming into effect after U.S. President Donald Trump halted ongoing trade talks over the matter. Nick Westoll takes a closer look at the issue.

3h ago

2:35
Chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms

Wet conditions are expected to clear up in-time for Canada Day fireworks. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
2:34
Toronto's new Rogers Stadium faces mixed reviews amid safety and accessibility concerns

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from officials who acknowledge there are some issues that need to be addressed.
More Videos