Stretch of Highway 11 remains closed, police ask public to shelter in place

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes Copyrighted:

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 1, 2025 11:09 am.

Police are asking the public to shelter in place and keep their car doors locked if caught in traffic following an incident that has closed a stretch of Highway 11 in both directions.

Ontario Provincial Police say vehicles are currently being removed from the closure area in the Severn township beginning with the northbound lanes, and ask people to avoid the area.

Police say Highway 11 remains closed between Severn River Road and Coopers Falls Road and between Canning Road and Graham Road.

The major artery into cottage country has been closed in both directions since this morning, when OPP issued a public safety advisory on social media just after 7 a.m.

Police cite an ongoing investigation, but say no other information is available at this time.

OPP ask anyone who has noticed anything suspicious to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.

