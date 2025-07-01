There’s no one way to be a Canadian: Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault

Steven Guilbeault, minister of Canadian identity and culture, announces the Canada Strong Pass at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa on Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted July 1, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 1, 2025 7:13 am.

OTTAWA — Steven Guilbeault, federal minister of identity and culture, came to his new job just as the whole country was looking at itself in the mirror.

Guilbeault took on the new ministry — which replaces the old heritage ministry and takes up responsibility for Parks Canada — as U.S. President Donald Trump was ramping up a ruinous trade war and talking about annexing his country’s neighbour to the north.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Guilbeault said most Canadians probably hadn’t reflected much on their own national identity before Washington changed its tone.

Their reaction — ten years after Guilbeault’s old boss, Justin Trudeau, described Canada as a “post-national state” — has been a surge in national pride that culminates today in Canada Day celebrations across the country.

“What we’re seeing is a … renewed sense of pride in being Canadian,” Guilbeault told the The Canadian Press. “This year, it will take on a whole new role.”

Guilbeault said he sees his role as a departure from the former heritage portfolio, which “in its very definition implies that you’re kind of looking backwards.”

He said his task is to work out what Canadian arts, identity and culture might look like in the coming years — not to attempt to pin down anything like a singular Canadian “identity.”

“I won’t stand here and pretend that I can tell you what Canadian identity is or should be,” he said.

“My role in the coming months will be to work with people across the country … to help perhaps define and better promote our identity, and maybe rejuvenate a sense of unity.

“It would be pretty rich for one member of cabinet sitting in Ottawa to tell all of Canada, ‘This is what Canadian identity should look like.’ That’s not how I roll.”

He said he sees his job as one of identifying cultural markers “that people can rally around” — a complex task in a country as big and diverse as this one.

“There’s only one language in the United States, there’s only one culture,” he noted.

In the process, he said, he hopes to encourage Canadians to see themselves in each other.

“I’ve always been fascinated, for example, by how similar Quebecers and Albertans are,” he said in French.

“They are two peoples who are very proud, very autonomist, very independent, in the philosophical sense of the term.”

He said those ties of culture and history are important to keep in mind as Canadians stare down American threats to Canada’s identity, sovereignty and economy.

“There are a lot of things that bring us together, and this is true for the whole country. And that’s what I’m going to work on, over the next few weeks and months,” Guilbeault said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Where you can celebrate Canada Day 2025 in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

Here is a roundup of Canada Day 2025 celebrations and fireworks shows in Toronto and all across the GTA region.

1h ago

What's open and closed this Canada Day long weekend

There will be plenty of activities and events to keep you busy in the city on Canada Day. Here is a look at some of the events happening across the Greater Toronto Area. Please note that some facilities...

30m ago

Ottawa set to host Canada Day celebration with Prince Edward, PM Carney

OTTAWA — Ottawa's Canada Day ceremony will be getting the royal treatment today, with Prince Edward set to make a speech during a noon event at LeBreton Flats Park. Prime Minister Mark Carney is also...

1h ago

Canada marks 40th anniversary since first cellphone call made in the country

CityNews speaks with former Toronto mayor Art Eggleton about the July 1, 1985, event and what it meant for Canada.

Top Stories

Where you can celebrate Canada Day 2025 in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

Here is a roundup of Canada Day 2025 celebrations and fireworks shows in Toronto and all across the GTA region.

1h ago

What's open and closed this Canada Day long weekend

There will be plenty of activities and events to keep you busy in the city on Canada Day. Here is a look at some of the events happening across the Greater Toronto Area. Please note that some facilities...

30m ago

Ottawa set to host Canada Day celebration with Prince Edward, PM Carney

OTTAWA — Ottawa's Canada Day ceremony will be getting the royal treatment today, with Prince Edward set to make a speech during a noon event at LeBreton Flats Park. Prime Minister Mark Carney is also...

1h ago

Canada marks 40th anniversary since first cellphone call made in the country

CityNews speaks with former Toronto mayor Art Eggleton about the July 1, 1985, event and what it meant for Canada.

Most Watched Today

2:35
Chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms

Wet conditions are expected to clear up in-time for Canada Day fireworks. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

2:34
Toronto's new Rogers Stadium faces mixed reviews amid safety and accessibility concerns

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from officials who acknowledge there are some issues that need to be addressed.

14h ago

2:37
'The worst seconds of my life:' Etobicoke family speaks out after recent home invasion

An Etobicoke family reached out to Speakers Corner after an early morning rude awakening. How they were able to scare away the intruders. Pat Taney reports.

16h ago

2:11
Risk of evening thunderstorms on Monday

The GTA will see warm and humid conditions on Monday with a risk of thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies are expected to come back on Canada Day.
2:28
Broken A/C system in Mississauga building leaves residents with few options for relief

A broken AC system inside a Mississauga apartment building leaves some residents with few options to cool off in the summer heat. Afua Baah reports.
More Videos