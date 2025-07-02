18-year-old charged after speeding and allegedly racing OPP officer

The Ontario Provincial Police say an 18-year-old driver was caught driving more than two times the speed limit on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Oakville.

In a post on social media, police say the driver was caught going 214 km/h where the posted speed limit is 100 km/h on the QEW.

Officers say the driver was using his father’s car, and he allegedly tried to race the officer when they tried to stop him.

Police did not identify the driver but say he was charged with stunt driving, with a licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.