18-year-old charged after speeding and allegedly racing OPP officer

Police say the driver was caught going 214 km/h where the posted speed limit is 100 km/h on the QEW. (OPP/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted July 2, 2025 9:17 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2025 9:19 am.

The Ontario Provincial Police say an 18-year-old driver was caught driving more than two times the speed limit on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Oakville.

In a post on social media, police say the driver was caught going 214 km/h where the posted speed limit is 100 km/h on the QEW.

Officers say the driver was using his father’s car, and he allegedly tried to race the officer when they tried to stop him.

Police did not identify the driver but say he was charged with stunt driving, with a licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Sweltering start to July: Humidex to reach 38 in Toronto by Sunday

After a hot and humid June, Toronto is in for another surge in temperatures this weekend, with a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast. The temperature on Wednesday morning is expected to reach the...

2h ago

Motorcyclist sought after alleged hit-and-run in Mississauga, police officer in hospital

A police officer in Mississauga was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a motorcyclist in an alleged hit-and-run. According to Peel Regional Police, there was a collision...

2h ago

Canada Day celebrations draw thousands, as Carney says values are under pressure

OTTAWA — Canadians took to parks and civic squares across the country Tuesday to show unity on Canada Day amid American threats, economic uncertainty and Western alienation. "We've decided not to pull...

11h ago

Hundreds of wildfires continue to burn different parts of Canada

Wildfires are currently raging in several provinces across Canada. The BC Wildfire Service reports that crews are battling more than 70 wildfires in British Columbia, with one particularly intense wildfire...

23m ago

Top Stories

Sweltering start to July: Humidex to reach 38 in Toronto by Sunday

After a hot and humid June, Toronto is in for another surge in temperatures this weekend, with a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast. The temperature on Wednesday morning is expected to reach the...

2h ago

Motorcyclist sought after alleged hit-and-run in Mississauga, police officer in hospital

A police officer in Mississauga was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a motorcyclist in an alleged hit-and-run. According to Peel Regional Police, there was a collision...

2h ago

Canada Day celebrations draw thousands, as Carney says values are under pressure

OTTAWA — Canadians took to parks and civic squares across the country Tuesday to show unity on Canada Day amid American threats, economic uncertainty and Western alienation. "We've decided not to pull...

11h ago

Hundreds of wildfires continue to burn different parts of Canada

Wildfires are currently raging in several provinces across Canada. The BC Wildfire Service reports that crews are battling more than 70 wildfires in British Columbia, with one particularly intense wildfire...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Hot temperatures and humidity across the GTA

Temperatures are expected to climb. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

1:49
Maple Leafs trade Mitch Marner to Vegas

The Maple Leafs have agreed to sign-and-trade Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday. Marner then signed an 8-year, $96-million deal worth $12 million per year.
2:34
Digital Services Tax stopped amid impact on U.S.-Canada trade talks

The Carney government has stopped the Digital Services Tax from coming into effect after U.S. President Donald Trump halted ongoing trade talks over the matter. Nick Westoll takes a closer look at the issue.

15h ago

2:35
Chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms

Wet conditions are expected to clear up in-time for Canada Day fireworks. Weather specialist Jessie Uppal has the long-range forecast.
2:34
Toronto's new Rogers Stadium faces mixed reviews amid safety and accessibility concerns

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from officials who acknowledge there are some issues that need to be addressed.
More Videos