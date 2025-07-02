Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named American League all-star starter

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a two-run single against the New York Yankees during sixth inning MLB baseball action, in Toronto on Monday, June 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Skrlj

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted July 2, 2025 8:02 pm.

Toronto’s $500-million man is on his way back to the All-Star Game.

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been named as a starter for the American League All-Star team, beating out New York Yankees star Paul Goldschmidt for the top spot.

Guerrero earned 75 per cent of the vote to take the starting spot at first — the fourth time in his career that he gets the starting nod and the fifth time overall that the Blue Jay superstar heads to the annual exhibition.

The 26-year-old has done an incredible job powering the surging Blue Jays this year, batting .278 with a .828 OPS, 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. He also has a team-leading 52 runs.

Nearly joining Guerrero as a starter was catcher Alejandro Kirk, but he was beat out for the starting spot by Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh, who leads MLB with 33 home runs this season.

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was the leading vote-getter in the American League, while Shohei Ohtani led the way in the National League.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have three fan-elected starters in the All-Star Game for the first time in 45 years, with first baseman Freddie Freeman and catcher Will Smith joining designated hitter Ohtani as winners in final ballot totals announced Wednesday.

Detroit will have three fan-picked starters for the first time since 2007 after second baseman Gleyber Torres, along with outfielders Riley Greene and Javier Báez, were voted in at their positions for the July 15 game at Atlanta’s Truist Park.

There will be nine first-time starters for the second time in three years. Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson will be joined by Greene, Ryan O’Hearn, Raleigh and Torres in the AL lineup and Pete Crow-Armstrong, Francisco Lindor, Smith and Kyle Tucker in the NL lineup.

Freeman is the senior All-Star, picked for the ninth time and his fifth as a starter. He will return to Atlanta, where he starred from 2010-21.

Machado and Judge were both selected for the seventh time — all of Judge’s were as a starter.

Guerrero, Judge, Marte, Ohtani and Ramírez were holdovers from last year’s elected starters.

Pitchers and reserves will be announced on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full list of All-Star starting lineups:

National League
C: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
2B: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
SS: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
3B: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
OF: Ronald Acuna, Atlanta Braves
OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
OF: Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

American League
C: Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
2B: Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers
SS: Jacob Wilson, Athletics
3B: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
OF: Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers
OF: Javier Baez, Detroit Tigers
DH: Ryan O’Hearn, Baltimore Orioles

— With files from the Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

34m ago

'Appalled and disgusted': Muslim woman allegedly assaulted, stomped on in Oshawa

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is 'appalled and disgusted' after a Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted early Wednesday morning in Oshawa. According to a social media post, the NCCM...

26m ago

New provincial regulatory changes give Ontario nurses expanded powers

As Ontarians continue to struggle with a shortage of family physicians, nurses have also been working to fill the gap in the stretched system and now, the province has implemented regulatory changes that...

3h ago

Live Nation 'making adjustments' at Toronto's Rogers Stadium after fan complaints

The operators of Toronto's new Rogers Stadium say they are "already making adjustments" after concertgoers voiced concerns about crowd management at the outdoor venue's inaugural show on Sunday. Live...

1h ago

Top Stories

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

34m ago

'Appalled and disgusted': Muslim woman allegedly assaulted, stomped on in Oshawa

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is 'appalled and disgusted' after a Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted early Wednesday morning in Oshawa. According to a social media post, the NCCM...

26m ago

New provincial regulatory changes give Ontario nurses expanded powers

As Ontarians continue to struggle with a shortage of family physicians, nurses have also been working to fill the gap in the stretched system and now, the province has implemented regulatory changes that...

3h ago

Live Nation 'making adjustments' at Toronto's Rogers Stadium after fan complaints

The operators of Toronto's new Rogers Stadium say they are "already making adjustments" after concertgoers voiced concerns about crowd management at the outdoor venue's inaugural show on Sunday. Live...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:56
Combs found guilty on prostitution charges but acquitted of other crimes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been found guilty on two prostitution-related charges, but acquitted of the more serious charges he was facing. Leigh Waldman looks at the mixed decision by jurors and how much prison time the music mogul could face.

2h ago

1:08
Rogers Stadium to undergo 'adjustments' following crowd control concerns at first show

The newly opened Rogers Stadium is already going through 'adjustments' by Live Nation as concerns over crowd control loomed over the first show.

4h ago

1:50
Speed camera previously targeted reinstalled with added surveillance camera

The well-known Parkside Drive speed camera that has been knocked down five times in the last six months was recently reinstalled with added security surveillance.

7h ago

3:42
Sean 'Diddy' Combs found guilty of two sex crimes, acquitted of sex trafficking, racketeering

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking but has been found guilty of transportation of purposes of prostitution.

8h ago

1:43
Toronto celebrates Canada's 158th birthday

It was a day of fun and celebration across the country, including right here in the city, and CityNews' Alessandra Carneiro took part in the festivities.

21h ago

More Videos