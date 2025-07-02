Del Monte, the 139-year-old canned fruits and vegetables company, seeks bankruptcy protection

FILE - In this June 22, 2006 file photo, Del Monte canned vegetables are seen for sale in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, file)

By Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2025 10:56 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2025 2:01 pm.

Del Monte Foods, the 139-year-old company best known for its canned fruits and vegetables, is filing for bankruptcy protection as U.S. consumers increasingly bypass its products for healthier or cheaper options.

Del Monte has secured $912.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing that will allow it to operate normally as the sale progresses.

“After a thorough evaluation of all available options, we determined a court-supervised sale process is the most effective way to accelerate our turnaround and create a stronger and enduring Del Monte Foods,” CEO Greg Longstreet said in a statement.

Del Monte Foods, based in Walnut Creek, California, also owns the Contadina tomato brand, College Inn and Kitchen Basics broth brands and the Joyba bubble tea brand.

The company has seen sales growth of Joyba and broth in fiscal 2024, but not enough to offset weaker sales of Del Monte’s signature canned products.

“Consumer preferences have shifted away from preservative-laden canned food in favor of healthier alternatives,” said Sarah Foss, global head of legal and restructuring at Debtwire, a financial consultancy.

Grocery inflation also caused consumers to seek out cheaper store brands. And President Donald Trump’s 50% tariff on imported steel, which went into effect in June, will also push up the prices Del Monte and others must pay for cans.

Del Monte Foods, which is owned by Singapore’s Del Monte Pacific, was also hit with a lawsuit last year by a group of lenders that objected to the company’s debt restructuring plan. The case was settled in May with a loan that increased Del Monte’s interest expenses by $4 million annually, according to a company statement.

Del Monte said late Tuesday that the bankruptcy filing is part of a planned sale of company’s assets.

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of most serious charges, convicted of prostitution-related offenses

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean "Diddy" Combs dropped to his knees and prayed in the courtroom after he was acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop's...

1h ago

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

2h ago

Sweltering start to July: Humidex to reach 38 in Toronto by Sunday

After a hot and humid June, Toronto is in for another surge in temperatures this weekend, with a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast. The temperature on Wednesday morning is expected to reach the...

7h ago

Live Nation 'making adjustments' at Toronto's Rogers Stadium after fan complaints

TORONTO — The operators of Toronto's new Rogers Stadium say they are "already making adjustments" after concertgoers voiced concerns about crowd management at the outdoor venue's inaugural show on Sunday. Live...

1h ago

