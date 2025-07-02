Ottawa must pass a law revoking digital service tax before it can issue refunds: CRA

Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, listens to U.S. President Donald Trump while posing for the family photograph during the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2025 11:12 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2025 12:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Companies that paid the now-defunct digital services tax will have to wait for Ottawa to pass new legislation before they can get their refund, the Canada Revenue Agency has confirmed.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced late Sunday that Canada was dropping the tax on global tech giants in a bid to restart trade negotiations with the United States.

The first payment was due Monday and would have collectively cost American companies like Amazon, Google, Airbnb, Meta and Uber about US$2 billion. The tax was a three per cent levy on revenue collected by digital firms from their Canadian users and the first payment was retroactive to 2022.

A CRA spokesperson said the agency collected some revenue from the digital services tax before Ottawa’s reversal but didn’t cite an amount.

The spokesperson said Parliament will need to pass legislation formally revoking the tax in order for taxpayers to get their money back. Members of Parliament are currently on break and are scheduled to return on Sept. 15.

The CRA waived the requirement for taxpayers to file a DST return ahead of the June 30 deadline and will not ask for any related payments in the meantime.

Carney said Canada and the U.S. restarted trade talks Monday morning and are still aiming for a deal by the July 21 deadline he set when he and U.S. President Donald Trump met in Alberta at the G7 summit last month.

After Carney announced the end of the digital services tax, the White House claimed that Canada had “caved” under pressure from Trump.

The prime minister said Monday that the move was “part of a bigger negotiation” and “something that we expected in the broader sense that would be part of a final deal.”

Carney said the decision would provide businesses with some certainty.

“It doesn’t make sense to collect tax from people and then remit them back,” he said on Monday.

Some businesses reported the last-minute change caused some confusion among companies that were in the process of paying the tax.

Tariq Nasir, a partner at EY Canada’s indirect tax practice, said Monday that some companies have given instructions to pay the tax, but the payments were not going through at the CRA.

He said companies that have made the payments were wondering how to account for the payments in their quarterly statements, due in the next month.

— With files from Anja Karadeglija and David Baxter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of most serious charges, convicted of prostitution-related offenses

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs was convicted of prostitution-related offenses but acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated...

37m ago

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

40m ago

Sweltering start to July: Humidex to reach 38 in Toronto by Sunday

After a hot and humid June, Toronto is in for another surge in temperatures this weekend, with a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast. The temperature on Wednesday morning is expected to reach the...

5h ago

NHL, NHLPA, IIHF reach deal to ensure 2026 Milan-Cortina participation

NHL players are returning to the Olympics. The league and the IIHF finalized a deal Wednesday to allow NHL players to play in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. The agreement was seen as a formality...

1h ago

Top Stories

Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of most serious charges, convicted of prostitution-related offenses

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs was convicted of prostitution-related offenses but acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated...

37m ago

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

40m ago

Sweltering start to July: Humidex to reach 38 in Toronto by Sunday

After a hot and humid June, Toronto is in for another surge in temperatures this weekend, with a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast. The temperature on Wednesday morning is expected to reach the...

5h ago

NHL, NHLPA, IIHF reach deal to ensure 2026 Milan-Cortina participation

NHL players are returning to the Olympics. The league and the IIHF finalized a deal Wednesday to allow NHL players to play in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. The agreement was seen as a formality...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:43
Toronto celebrates Canada's 158th birthday

It was a day of fun and celebration across the country, including right here in the city, and CityNews' Alessandra Carneiro took part in the festivities.

13h ago

2:33
Hot temperatures and humidity across the GTA

Temperatures are expected to climb. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

17h ago

2:20
Torontonians celebrate Canada Day as parade, fireworks return

Canada Day celebrations are well underway in Toronto. From dayside parades to preparations for the big firework display at night, our Catalina Gillies takes a look at how Torontonians are marking the big day. 

21h ago

1:49
Maple Leafs trade Mitch Marner to Vegas

The Maple Leafs have agreed to sign-and-trade Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday. Marner then signed an 8-year, $96-million deal worth $12 million per year.
2:34
Digital Services Tax stopped amid impact on U.S.-Canada trade talks

The Carney government has stopped the Digital Services Tax from coming into effect after U.S. President Donald Trump halted ongoing trade talks over the matter. Nick Westoll takes a closer look at the issue.

18h ago

More Videos