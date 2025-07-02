Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ detention center is set to receive its first group of immigrants

Police check cars arriving at the "Alligator Alcatraz," a new migrant detention facility at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

By Curt Anderson And Marta Lavandier, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2025 6:22 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2025 9:44 pm.

OCHOPEE, Fla. (AP) — The first group of immigrants were scheduled to arrive Wednesday night at a new detention center deep in the Florida Everglades that officials have dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” the state’s attorney general said.

“Alligator Alcatraz will be checking in hundreds of criminal illegal aliens tonight,” Florida Republican Attorney General James Uthmeier said on the X social media platform. “Next stop: back to where they came from.”

It wasn’t immediately clear precisely when the detainees would arrive or where they were coming from. They were being brought to the facility on buses, officials said.

The facility, at an airport used for training, will have a capacity of about 3,000 detainees when fully operational, according to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said. The center was built in eight days over 10 miles (16 kilometers) of Everglades. It features more than 200 security cameras, 28,000-plus feet (8,500 meters) of barbed wire and 400 security personnel.

Environmental groups and Native American tribes have protested against the center, contending it is a threat to the fragile Everglades system, would be cruel to detainees because of heat and mosquitoes, and is on land the tribes consider sacred.

It’s also located at a place prone to frequent heavy rains, which caused some flooding in the tents Tuesday during a visit by President Donald Trump to mark its opening. State officials say the complex can withstand a Category 2 hurricane, which packs winds of between 96 and 110 mph (154-177 kph), and that contractors worked overnight to shore up areas where flooding occurred.

DeSantis and other state officials say locating the facility in the rugged and remote Florida Everglades is meant as a deterrent, and naming it after the notorious federal prison of Alcatraz, an island fortress known for its brutal conditions, is meant to send a message. It’s another sign of how the Trump administration and its allies are relying on scare tactics to try to persuade people in the country illegally to leave voluntarily.

State and federal officials have touted the plans on social media and conservative airwaves, sharing a meme of a compound ringed with barbed wire and “guarded” by alligators wearing hats labeled “ICE” for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Republican Party of Florida has taken to fundraising off the detention center, selling branded T-shirts and beer koozies emblazoned with the facility’s name.

_____

Anderson reported from St. Petersburg, Florida.

Curt Anderson And Marta Lavandier, The Associated Press



Top Stories

'Appalled and disgusted': Muslim woman allegedly assaulted, stomped on in Oshawa

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is 'appalled and disgusted' after a Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted early Wednesday morning in Oshawa. According to a social media post, the NCCM...

1h ago

Toronto outlines plan to tackle 'rat storm' taking over city

Rats are overrunning many Toronto neighbourhoods, and the seemingly non-stop construction across the city is playing a major role in forcing rodents up from the underground. Coun. Alejandra Bravo plans...

16m ago

New provincial regulatory changes give Ontario nurses expanded powers

As Ontarians continue to struggle with a shortage of family physicians, nurses have also been working to fill the gap in the stretched system and now, the province has implemented regulatory changes that...

31m ago

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

2h ago

