Ford recalls more than 200,000 vehicles over malfunctioning rearview camera

FILE - This Photo taken Feb. 14, 2013 shows a Ford logo at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2025 10:24 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2025 10:45 am.

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 200,000 vehicles because a software defect can cause the rearview camera to fail, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Ford told U.S. highway safety regulators that the camera can either display a blank image or that the image may remain on the display after the driver finishes backing up, causing a distraction.

Dealerships will eventually update the camera software free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by July 28.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S72 and owners may call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration vehicle safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

The recall covers 200,061 vehicles, including the following makes and models:

Ford:

Bronco Sport, model years 2021-2024

EcoSport, model years 2020-2021

Edge, model years 2019-2020

Escape, model years 2020-2022

Expedition, model years 2020-2021

Explorer, model years 2020-2024

F-150, model years 2019-2020

F-250 SD, model years 2020-2022

Fusion, model years 2019-2020

Maverick, model years 2022-2024

Mustang, model years 2019-2023

Ranger, model years 2019-2023

Transit, model years 2020-2023

Transit Connect, model years 2018-2022

Lincoln:

Aviator, model years 2020-2023

Continental, model years 2019-2020

Corsair, model years 2020-2022

MK2, model years 2019-2020

Nautilus, model years 2019-2020

Navigator, model years 2020-2021

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Sean “Diddy” Combs acquitted of most serious charges, convicted of prostitution-related offenses

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy Combs was convicted of prostitution-related offenses but acquitted Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put one of hip-hop’s most celebrated...

3m ago

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

11m ago

Sweltering start to July: Humidex to reach 38 in Toronto by Sunday

After a hot and humid June, Toronto is in for another surge in temperatures this weekend, with a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast. The temperature on Wednesday morning is expected to reach the...

4h ago

NHL, NHLPA, IIHF reach deal to ensure 2026 Milan-Cortina participation

NHL players are returning to the Olympics. The league and the IIHF finalized a deal Wednesday to allow NHL players to play in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. The agreement was seen as a formality...

14m ago

