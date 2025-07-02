Halton police search for suspects after smash-and-grab jewellery heist in Oakville

Police are searching for at least four suspects after a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Oakville.

Police in Halton region say they were called to Oakville Place shopping mall just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Witnesses described at least four suspects using hammers to break display cases inside the Michael Hill store before fleeing the scene with an unknown quantity of jewellery.

No one was physically injured in the incident.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.