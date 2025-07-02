Man arrested after allegedly following woman, entering her apartment building

Trevor Edwards, 46, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with unlawfully in a dwelling and criminal harassment. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 2, 2025 2:59 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2025 3:26 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a man after an investigation into several suspicious incidents where he allegedly followed the same woman several times as she walked home in the St. Clair Avenue West and Vaughan Road area.

Officers were first called for a suspicious incident on Oct. 8, 2024.

Investigators learned that a man had allegedly followed the woman for several blocks on numerous occasions between August and October, 2024.

One time he attempted to speak to her, police said, and on another occasion he allegedly gained entry to her apartment building.

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, Trevor Edwards, 46, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with unlawfully in a dwelling and criminal harassment.

