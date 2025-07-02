No service on Stouffville GO Train line over July 5-6 weekend

A GO Transit train is seen in Toronto, Ontario. Metrolinx is responsible for GO Transit and UP Express. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Joseph Ryan

Posted July 2, 2025 10:11 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2025 10:12 am.

If you were considering taking the Stouffville GO train this weekend, you will need to use alternate routes or GO buses.

Starting late evening on Friday, July 4 until end of service on Sunday, July 6, the Stouffville Line will not be in service for track work.

On their website, Metrolinx says these upgrades are essential to help with future two-way, all-day service, and access to new stations.

“This will mean more trains, more often – from Stouffville to Markham, Scarborough, and Toronto,” said Metrolinx on their website.

GO buses will replace train service along the Stouffville Line and will only stop at the Old Elm, Stouffville, Mount Joy, Markham, Centennial, and Unionville GO stations, before going express to Union Station.

There will be no GO Transit service at Milliken, Agincourt and Kennedy GO. Additionally, some late-night service on Friday, July 4 will be adjusted. 

On Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6:   

Southbound:   

  • If you are transferring to replacement GO bus trips from GO bus route 70 at Mount Joy GO, you will have a 14 to 19-minute connection time (up to four minutes more than usual).  

Northbound:   

  • If you are transferring to GO bus route 70 trips at Old Elm GO from replacement GO bus trips you will have a 10 to 16-minute connection time (up to eight minutes more than usual).  
  • If you are transferring to GO bus route 70 trips at Mount Joy GO from replacement GO bus trips you will have a 9 to 14-minute connection time (up to six minutes more than usual). 

See the full details on the GO transit website.

