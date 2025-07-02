Rescuers search in rough seas for 38 missing after a ferry sank near Bali, Indonesia

In this photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) rescuers search for victims after a ferry enroute for the resort island of Bali sank off Ketapang, East Java, Indonesia, early Thursday, July 3, 2025. (BASARNAS via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2025 8:40 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2025 10:56 pm.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers were searching Thursday for 38 people missing in rough seas overnight after a ferry sank near Indonesia’s resort island of Bali.

Another four people died and 23 have been rescued, according to the Surabaya Search and Rescue Agency.

The KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya sank almost half an hour after leaving East Java’s Ketapang port late Wednesday, the National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement. It was bound for Bali’s Gilimanuk port, a 50-kilometer (30-mile) trip.

The ferry carried 53 passengers, 12 crew members and 22 vehicles, including 14 trucks, it said.

Many of those rescued were initially unconscious after drifting in choppy waters for hours, said Banyuwangi police chief Rama Samtama Putra.

Nine boats, including two tug boats and two inflatable boats have been searching for the missing people, battling waves up to 2 meters (6.5 feet) high in the overnight darkness.

Ferry tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where ferries are often used as transport and safety regulations can lapse.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

'Appalled and disgusted': Muslim woman allegedly assaulted, stomped on in Oshawa

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is 'appalled and disgusted' after a Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted early Wednesday morning in Oshawa. According to a social media post, the NCCM...

1h ago

Police investigate after bodies of two men found in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating the discovery of two bodies in Scarborough. Police say they were called to an address on Chelwood Road near Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East just before 6:30...

23m ago

Halton police search for suspects after smash-and-grab jewellery heist in Oakville

Police are searching for at least four suspects after a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewellery store in Oakville. Police in Halton region say they were called to Oakville Place shopping mall just before...

48m ago

Toronto outlines plan to tackle 'rat storm' taking over city

Rats are overrunning many Toronto neighbourhoods, and the seemingly non-stop construction across the city is playing a major role in forcing rodents up from the underground. Coun. Alejandra Bravo plans...

1h ago

