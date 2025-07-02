Skydiving plane goes off New Jersey runway and crashes into woods, sending 15 to hospital

This image taken from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a small skydiving aircraft that went off the end of a runway at Cross Keys Airport in Gloucester County, N.J., on Wednesday evening, July 2, 2025. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

By Hallie Golden, The Associated Press

Posted July 2, 2025 7:34 pm.

Last Updated July 2, 2025 9:40 pm.

Fifteen people were taken to a hospital when a skydiving aircraft went off a runway and crashed in the woods near an airport in southern New Jersey on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The incident at the Cross Keys Airport, about 21 miles (34 kilometers) southeast of Philadelphia, involved a Cessna 208B carrying 15 people, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson, who said it’s under investigation.

Aerial footage of the crashed plane shows it in the woods, with several pieces of debris nearby. Firetrucks and other emergency vehicles surrounded the scene.

Three people are being evaluated at Cooper University Hospital’s trauma center in Camden, New Jersey, and eight people with less severe injuries are being treated in its emergency department, Wendy A. Marano, a spokesperson for the hospital, said. Four other patients also with “minimal injuries” are waiting for further evaluation, she said. She wasn’t able to provide the exact nature of the injuries.

Members of the hospital’s EMS and trauma department were at the crash site, she said.

A person who answered the phone at Cross Keys Airport on Wednesday said he had no information and referred questions to Skydive Cross Keys, a commercial skydiving business located at the airport. Skydive Cross Keys didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment.

Gloucester County Emergency Management warned the public on its Facebook page to avoid the area in order to let emergency vehicles access the site.

___

Associated Press reporter Mark Scolforo contributed from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Hallie Golden, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Appalled and disgusted': Muslim woman allegedly assaulted, stomped on in Oshawa

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is 'appalled and disgusted' after a Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted early Wednesday morning in Oshawa. According to a social media post, the NCCM...

1h ago

Toronto outlines plan to tackle 'rat storm' taking over city

Rats are overrunning many Toronto neighbourhoods, and the seemingly non-stop construction across the city is playing a major role in forcing rodents up from the underground. Coun. Alejandra Bravo plans...

15m ago

New provincial regulatory changes give Ontario nurses expanded powers

As Ontarians continue to struggle with a shortage of family physicians, nurses have also been working to fill the gap in the stretched system and now, the province has implemented regulatory changes that...

30m ago

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Appalled and disgusted': Muslim woman allegedly assaulted, stomped on in Oshawa

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is 'appalled and disgusted' after a Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted early Wednesday morning in Oshawa. According to a social media post, the NCCM...

1h ago

Toronto outlines plan to tackle 'rat storm' taking over city

Rats are overrunning many Toronto neighbourhoods, and the seemingly non-stop construction across the city is playing a major role in forcing rodents up from the underground. Coun. Alejandra Bravo plans...

15m ago

New provincial regulatory changes give Ontario nurses expanded powers

As Ontarians continue to struggle with a shortage of family physicians, nurses have also been working to fill the gap in the stretched system and now, the province has implemented regulatory changes that...

30m ago

Parkside Drive speed camera reinstalled along with new surveillance camera

The Parkside Drive speed camera in Toronto's west end, which was cut down for the fifth time in six months back in May, was reinstalled Wednesday, alongside the placement of a new surveillance camera. CityNews...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Parkside speed camera re-installed along with a security camera

A new security camera has been installed to deter vandalism of the Parkside Drive speed camera. Michelle Mackey has community reaction.

2h ago

3:56
Combs found guilty on prostitution charges but acquitted of other crimes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been found guilty on two prostitution-related charges, but acquitted of the more serious charges he was facing. Leigh Waldman looks at the mixed decision by jurors and how much prison time the music mogul could face.

4h ago

1:08
Rogers Stadium to undergo 'adjustments' following crowd control concerns at first show

The newly opened Rogers Stadium is already going through 'adjustments' by Live Nation as concerns over crowd control loomed over the first show.

6h ago

1:50
Speed camera previously targeted reinstalled with added surveillance camera

The well-known Parkside Drive speed camera that has been knocked down five times in the last six months was recently reinstalled with added security surveillance.

9h ago

3:42
Sean 'Diddy' Combs found guilty of two sex crimes, acquitted of sex trafficking, racketeering

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking but has been found guilty of transportation of purposes of prostitution.

9h ago

More Videos