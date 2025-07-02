Sweltering weekend: Humidex to reach 38 in Toronto by Sunday

Temperatures are expected to climb. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted July 2, 2025 5:54 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2025 5:55 am.

After a hot and humid June, Toronto is in for another surge in temperatures this weekend, with a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast.

Wednesday morning temperatures are set to reach the mid-20s and will continue to rise. Daytime temperatures will reach 30°C by the afternoon, though it will feel more like 34, there is also a chance of isolated rain later in the day in your evening commute.

Environment Canada, meanwhile, says the UV index will reach 9 or “very high” in Toronto today.

Daytime temperatures will temporarily dip in Toronto for Thursday, with a daytime high of 27 °C and a mix of sun and cloud, though the humidex values will make it feel more like 31 at the peak.

Friday is shaping up to be more seasonal, the forecast shows sunny skies and a daytime high of 26 °C.

Looking into the weekend, the forecast looks to be a scorcher. Though subject to change, Toronto will see a high of 30°C and with a humidex value of 37 on Saturday, with a chance of some showers.

Sunday however, is set to be one of the hotter and more humid days this week, with a low chance of showers, temperatures will reach a high of 31°C, and with the humidex, feeling more like 38 at the peak.

