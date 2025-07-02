Did Carney capitulate? Are we still ‘Canada Strong’?

The whiplash news cycle around the Trump trade war continues and if you can’t keep up, you’re not alone.

Last Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said all trade talks with Canada were off because of a new “digital services tax” that was supposed to come into effect on Monday, targeting companies like Netflix.

Late Sunday night, the federal government announced that the tax was being rescinded, and that talks with the U.S. were back on.

Keeping up? It’s a lot.

So did Carney capitulate? The tax was set to bring in billions of dollars for Canada. Did the feds do the right thing?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney is discussing with Dalhousie University professor Dr. Lori Turnbull.