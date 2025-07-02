The Big Story

Did Carney capitulate? Are we still ‘Canada Strong’?

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at a news conference in the Foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa on June 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 2, 2025 6:32 am.

The whiplash news cycle around the Trump trade war continues and if you can’t keep up, you’re not alone.

Last Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said all trade talks with Canada were off because of a new “digital services tax” that was supposed to come into effect on Monday, targeting companies like Netflix.

Late Sunday night, the federal government announced that the tax was being rescinded, and that talks with the U.S. were back on.

Keeping up? It’s a lot.

So did Carney capitulate? The tax was set to bring in billions of dollars for Canada. Did the feds do the right thing?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney is discussing with Dalhousie University professor Dr. Lori Turnbull.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Top Stories

Sweltering start to July: Humidex to reach 38 in Toronto by Sunday

After a hot and humid June, Toronto is in for another surge in temperatures this weekend, with a risk of thunderstorms in the forecast. The temperature on Wednesday morning is expected to reach the...

45m ago

Canada Day celebrations draw thousands, as Carney says values are under pressure

OTTAWA — Canadians took to parks and civic squares across the country Tuesday to show unity on Canada Day amid American threats, economic uncertainty and Western alienation. "We've decided not to pull...

9h ago

Motorcyclist sought after alleged hit-and-run in Mississauga, police officer in hospital

A police officer in Mississauga was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a motorcyclist in an alleged hit-and-run. According to Peel Regional Police, there was a collision...

34m ago

Hundreds of wildfires continue to burn different parts of Canada,

Wildfires are currently raging in several provinces across Canada. The BC Wildfire Service reports that crews are battling more than 70 wildfires in British Columbia, with one particularly intense wildfire...

2h ago

