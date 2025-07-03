5 Canada geese killed by vehicle that may have ‘deliberately’ struck them in Markham

Five Canada geese have died after being struck by a vehicle in Markham Thursday afternoon.

Markham Animal Service say seven adult birds were hit around 1:30 p.m. on Birchmount Avenue near the Highway 407 overpass.

Five of the geese were killed while two birds, thought to be a mated pair, were injured. They have been rescued and taken to a veterinarian.

An Animal Service officer at the scene said they had received witness information that suggests the geese may have been deliberately run down as they crossed the road.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact York Regional Police or Markham Animal Services.