Fewer new measles cases in Ontario, public health data shows

A Public Health Ontario report released Thursday suggests a continuing downward trend in new measles cases.

The health agency reported 12 new cases in the province, down from 33 new cases last week and 96 the week before that.

Two more people were infected with the highly contagious disease in a northern region that includes Sault Ste. Marie and surrounding areas.

That region had been showing the biggest increase in cases for a few weeks.

Four more people were infected in southwestern Ontario — the area that was hardest hit for months.

Ontario has had a total of 2,223 measles cases since an outbreak linked to travel in New Brunswick began last October.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada website, New Brunswick hasn’t reported any cases in 2025 as of June 21.

Alberta has the second-highest number of measles infections in the country, with 1,179 reported as of Thursday, including 74 new cases over the last week.

The majority of people infected in both Ontario and Alberta have been unvaccinated infants, children and adolescents.