Mother of missing Montreal three-year-old girl charged with criminal negligence

Salaberry-de-Valleyfield Courthouse. June 18, 2025. (Martin Daigle, CityNews)

By Zachary Cheung

Posted July 3, 2025 12:01 pm.

The mother of a three-year-old Montreal girl — who had been missing for more than 72 hours last month, before being found alive on June 18 along a highway in Ontario — is now charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, in addition to unlawful abandonment of a child.

The new charge came as the 34-year-old was back in a Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courtroom on Thursday for a bail hearing.

She was initially charged with unlawful abandonment of a child on June 16, a day after the little girl had been last seen. She is facing a maximum sentence of five years if convicted of that charge.

The bail hearing took place on Thursday morning and opened with the testimony of a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officer.

A publication ban prevents the identification of the child and mother publicly. It also means none of the evidence presented in court can be reported on.

The mother was visibly upset and overwhelmed while listening to the officer’s testimony. She audibly broke down when the officer spoke about some of the evidence, and doubled over in tears before being passed a box of tissues.

The mother was handcuffed, wearing a white shirt, her hair tied back in a braid – appearing distraught for much of the hearing. She sometimes frowned and looked confused at times.

After more than two weeks behind bars, the accused is seeking to be released pending trial. The Crown opposes this request.

Crown prosecutor Lili Prévost-Gravel at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse on July 3, 2025. (Martin Daigle, CityNews)

Lili Prévost-Gravel is the Crown prosecutor in the case, while Olivier Béliveau defends the accused.

The SQ began their search for the girl after the accused appeared in a confused state at a business in Coteau-du-Lac, Montérégie, saying that she had lost her daughter on June 15.

After an intense police search, the girl was found three days later near a ditch along Highway 417 in Ontario near the exit to the town of St. Albert after being spotted by an Ontario Provincial Police drone.

