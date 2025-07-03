Motorcyclist killed in Etobicoke crash involving truck

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a bin delivery truck in Etobicoke.

Police say the crash occurred on North Queen Street at Atomic Avenue area just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Aerial footage of the crash shows the motorcycle crushed beneath the rear wheels of the waste bin transport truck.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.