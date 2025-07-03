Motorcyclist killed in Etobicoke crash involving truck

A motorcycle is seen trapped under the rear wheels of a waste disposal delivery truck in Etobicoke on July 3, 2025. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 3, 2025 4:06 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2025 5:17 pm.

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a bin delivery truck in Etobicoke.

Police say the crash occurred on North Queen Street at Atomic Avenue area just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

Aerial footage of the crash shows the motorcycle crushed beneath the rear wheels of the waste bin transport truck.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 Canada geese killed by vehicle that may have 'deliberately' struck them in Markham

Five Canada geese have died after being struck by a vehicle in Markham Thursday afternoon. Markham Animal Service say seven adult birds were hit around 1:30 p.m. on Birchmount Avenue near the Highway...

2h ago

Suspects in Muslim woman's swarming at Oshawa Pizza Pizza were teenage girls: witness

Several teenage girls violently attacked the owner of a Pizza Pizza in Oshawa after she tried to stop them from stealing cans of pop, a witness who works at the restaurant told CityNews on Thursday. Ferry...

3h ago

Michael Madsen, prolific 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' actor, dies at 67

Michael Madsen, the actor best known for his coolly menacing, steely-eyed, often sadistic characters in the films of Quentin Tarantino including “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill: Vol. 2,” has...

7m ago

Skateboarder struck by vehicle in Davenport area

A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding a skateboard in the Davenport area. Toronto police were called to Christie Street and Davenport Road just after 2:30 p.m....

1h ago

Top Stories

5 Canada geese killed by vehicle that may have 'deliberately' struck them in Markham

Five Canada geese have died after being struck by a vehicle in Markham Thursday afternoon. Markham Animal Service say seven adult birds were hit around 1:30 p.m. on Birchmount Avenue near the Highway...

2h ago

Suspects in Muslim woman's swarming at Oshawa Pizza Pizza were teenage girls: witness

Several teenage girls violently attacked the owner of a Pizza Pizza in Oshawa after she tried to stop them from stealing cans of pop, a witness who works at the restaurant told CityNews on Thursday. Ferry...

3h ago

Michael Madsen, prolific 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' actor, dies at 67

Michael Madsen, the actor best known for his coolly menacing, steely-eyed, often sadistic characters in the films of Quentin Tarantino including “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill: Vol. 2,” has...

7m ago

Skateboarder struck by vehicle in Davenport area

A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding a skateboard in the Davenport area. Toronto police were called to Christie Street and Davenport Road just after 2:30 p.m....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Muslim woman attacked by teenage girls: witness

An employee at a Pizza Pizza in Oshawa said she witnessed her boss be attacked by a group of teenage girls, who allegedly assaulted and took off her hijab.

4h ago

0:24
Two bodies discovered in Scarborough residence

Toronto police are investigating in Scarborough after two bodies were found in a residence near Birchmount and Eglinton.

6h ago

0:50
Bomb threats temporarily halt flights across several Canadian airports

All flights at six Canadian airports were temporarily grounded after NAV Canada reported it was investigating bomb threats in Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver.

7h ago

0:45
Muslim woman assaulted, had hijab removed in Oshawa: NCCM

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is ‘appalled and disgusted’ after a Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted early Wednesday morning in Oshawa.

6h ago

2:32
Toronto outlines rat response plan

Rattled by rodents. Toronto outlines its rat response plan as the city takes action on managing the vermin infestation. Afua Baah reports.

20h ago

More Videos