Motorcyclist killed in Etobicoke crash involving truck
Posted July 3, 2025 4:06 pm.
Last Updated July 3, 2025 5:17 pm.
A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving a bin delivery truck in Etobicoke.
Police say the crash occurred on North Queen Street at Atomic Avenue area just after 3 p.m. Thursday.
Aerial footage of the crash shows the motorcycle crushed beneath the rear wheels of the waste bin transport truck.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the truck remained at the scene.