Skateboarder struck by vehicle in Davenport area

A man has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding a skateboard in the Davenport area.

Toronto police were called to Christie Street and Davenport Road just after 2:30 p.m.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and transported to hospital.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

Northbound Davenport Road is closed at Christie Street.