Springer homers twice, Blue Jays win 8-5 to sweep Yankees and take first in AL East

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer (4) celebrates his two-run home run against the New York Yankees during third inning MLB baseball action, in Toronto on Thursday, July 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Skrlj

By Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press

Posted July 3, 2025 10:46 pm.

George Springer smacked a pair of two-run homers to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to an 8-5 win and a four-game series sweep over the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Springer put Toronto ahead 3-1 in the third inning and expanded his team’s lead to three runs in the eighth as the Blue Jays (49-38) took over first place in the American League East from the Yankees (48-39).

The Blue Jays were eight games behind the Yankees on May 28.

A dogged Nathan Lukes endured a 14-pitch at-bat to snap a tie with a two-run double in the fourth inning before 36,848 at Rogers Centre.

Addison Barger added a solo homer in the fifth to go with two earlier doubles.

Toronto starter Chris Bassitt (8-4) struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three runs on eight hits and three walks.

The Yankees struck for two runs in the seventh to make it a one-run game.

Springer walked with one out and scored on Addison Barger’s double to left centre in the first inning. Trent Grisham tied the game in the third with his 12th homer.

The Yankees tied the game in the bottom half on a run-producing single from Anthony Volpe and a Bassitt wild pitch that scored the Yankees shortstop.

New York starter Clarke Schmidt left the game after three innings because of right forearm tightness. He gave up three runs on four hits and two walks with a strikeout.

Jeff Hoffman earned his 21st save with a one-hit ninth.

Takeaways

Yankees: Aaron Judge walked six times in the series. He was intentionally walked on three occasions.

Blue Jays: The home team outscored New York 36-23 in the four-game sweep.

Key moment

After Jasson Dominguez singled and stole second to put runners on second and third, Volpe fouled out to Blue Jays third baseman Will Wagner to end the fifth inning and preserve a two-run Toronto lead.

Key stat

The Blue Jays swept the Yankees in a four-game series at home for the first time in club history.

Up next

Toronto opens a weekend series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday with lefty Eric Lauer (4-1) facing Angels righty Kyle Hendricks (5-6).

