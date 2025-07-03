Weak tornado touched down in southwestern Ontario on Monday: researchers

A tornado is seen in this handout photo taken by Northern Tornadoes Project Director Dave Sills south of Lucan, Ont., on Monday, June 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Dave Sills

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 3, 2025 1:52 pm.

Severe weather researchers say a weak tornado touched down in a community north of London, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

The Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University says the tornado in Lucan, Ont., started around 3:20 p.m. and caused minor damage, including snapping tree branches and tearing sections of roofing off a farm building.

The organization says it has rated the tornado as EF0, with an estimated maximum wind speed of 110 kilometres per hour and a maximum path width of 100 metres.

It says no injuries have been reported.

On average, the organization says, tornado season in Canada stretches over six months, from roughly the middle of April to the middle of September.

The organization says about a third of tornadoes in Canada occur in July, making it the month with the most tornado activity.

It says the country experienced its longest tornado season on record last year, with the first tornado logged on March 16 in Malden Centre, Ont., and the last on Nov. 10 near Fergus, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2025.

Top Stories

Suspects in Muslim woman's swarming at Oshawa Pizza Pizza were teenage girls: witness

Several teenage girls violently attacked the owner of a Pizza Pizza in Oshawa after she tried to stop them from stealing cans of pop, a witness who works at the restaurant told CityNews on Thursday. Ferry...

1h ago

Michael Madsen, prolific 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill' actor, dies at 66

Michael Madsen, whose menacing characters in “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill” made him a standout in Quentin Tarantino’s films, has died. He was 66. Madsen was found unresponsive in his home...

6m ago

Ground operations resume following bomb threats at 6 Canadian airports

Airports are returning to normal operations after Canada's air traffic control service said some received bomb threats early Thursday morning. "Early this morning, NAV CANADA was made aware of bomb...

2h ago

1 person dead in North York encampment fire

Toronto paramedics say one person has died after an encampment fire in North York that has been extinguished. Toronto fire crews and officers responded to the fire around 4 a.m. at 4 Credit Union Drive,...

5h ago

