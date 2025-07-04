1 man critically injured after vehicle crashes and catches on fire
Posted July 4, 2025 11:12 am.
Last Updated July 4, 2025 11:16 am.
One man is in hospital after a collision that left a vehicle on fire in Scarborough Friday morning.
Police were called to the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area around 10:20 a.m. after reports of a single vehicle crashing into a pole and reports of an explosion.
The driver has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
The cause of the crash, and description of the driver is still unknown.