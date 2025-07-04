2 charged with throwing rocks at moving vehicles in Markham, causing crash with critical injuries: OPP

Two 18-year-old men are facing charges after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation into several incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in Markham — in one instance causing a crash that resulted in life-threatening injuries for two people.

Investigators say rocks were thrown at moving vehicles several times between Friday, September 20, 2024 and Sunday, November 30, 2024.

“One of these incidents resulted in a serious collision, in which two individuals suffered life-threatening injuries,” an OPP release stated.

“In another incident, a rock was thrown at the windshield of an occupied bus traveling on Highway 48, north of Major Mackenzie Drive in Markham. No injuries were reported. Similar incidents were also reported within York Regional Police (YRP) jurisdiction.”

Two men, one from Markham and one from Richmond Hill, were arrested on July 2, 2025 and charged with aggravated assault, mischief endangering life and mischief damage to property.

The suspects were not named because investigators say they were both youths at the time of the alleged offences.

Both suspects were released and will appear in court at a later date.