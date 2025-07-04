High Park sex assault suspect out on probation at time of incident

A man charged with sexually assaulting a Toronto woman remains in custody and CityNews has learned he was out on probation for another charge at the time of his arrest.

Cortny Henry was arrested on July 2 following a nearly month-long police investigation after a 62-year-old woman was allegedly approached from behind as she walked along a paved pathway in High Park, dragged into a wooded area, and sexually assaulted.

The woman was able to get away and get help from a passerby in the area, who called police. She suffered non-life-threatening physical injuries in the assault.

The 35-year-old has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, and robbery.

At the time of the incident, Henry was on probation for a violent robbery conviction. The 36-month probation order, which went into effect in January, includes a weapons prohibition and mandated counselling programs.

Criminal defence attorney Nick Cake, who is not involved in the case, spoke to CityNews about what could happen if Henry is granted bail.

“Probation for him will likely remain the same as whatever probation looked like prior to this new set of allegations,” explained Cake. “If he’s released on bail, certainly one of the conditions will be that he has to report to his probation officer either within 24 hours or immediately upon his release. And he will be given, if released on bail, a set of terms and conditions to follow from the bail court. So essentially, there’d be two sets of terms now upon this individual.”

Henry is scheduled to appear in court via video link on Monday where a bail hearing is likely to be scheduled.