Oleksiak withdraws from swimming worlds citing whereabouts case with World Aquatics

Penny Oleksiak, of Canada, compete in the women's 4 x 100-meter freestyle relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 4, 2025 8:14 pm.

Canada’s Penny Oleksiak has withdrawn from the upcoming world aquatics championships due to a whereabouts issue under anti-doping rules, she announced on social media Friday.

The 25-year-old Toronto native, Canada’s most decorated female Olympian, said the matter “does not involve any banned substance” and added, “I am and always have been a clean athlete and will be making no further comment at this time.”

Swimming Canada said Oleksiak was not sanctioned, but withdrew voluntarily.

Swimming Canada CEO Suzanne Paulins said Oleksiak failed to keep her whereabouts information fully up to date with World Aquatics but described it as “an administrative mistake.”

“We support her decision and believe she is a clean athlete who made an administrative mistake,” Paulins said in a statement. “This is a team-first decision, as while she has not been sanctioned at this time, participating at world championships could potentially affect team results if an anti-doping rule violation is determined.”

Paulins added that athletes are responsible for submitting whereabouts filings on time to comply with anti-doping rules and avoid sanctions.

“Anti-doping regulations are in place to ensure a level playing field for all athletes, and we are committed to the enforcement and support of all anti-doping rules as outlined in the Canadian Anti-Doping Program and through World Aquatics and the World Anti-Doping Agency,” she said.

The world championships run from July 11 to Aug. 3 in Singapore.

Oleksiak is a seven-time Olympic medallist and nine-time world championship medallist.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify one of two men found dead in Scarborough home on July 2

Toronto police have identified one of the two men found dead in a Scarborough home earlier this week. Police were called to an address on Chelwood Road near Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East...

1h ago

City ensures all outdoor pools will remain open after heat warning issued for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as the humidex is expected to soar to 40 over the weekend. The national weather agency says the temperature will climb...

1h ago

High Park sex assault suspect out on probation at time of incident

A man charged with sexually assaulting a Toronto woman remains in custody and CityNews has learned he was out on probation for another charge at the time of his arrest. Cortny Henry was arrested on...

37m ago

1 dead in collision on Highway 9 in York Region

One person has died and another has been rushed to hospital after a collision on Highway 9 in York Region. Ontario provincial police were called to Weston Road and Highway 9 just after 1 p.m. for a...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police identify one of two men found dead in Scarborough home on July 2

Toronto police have identified one of the two men found dead in a Scarborough home earlier this week. Police were called to an address on Chelwood Road near Birchmount Road and Eglinton Avenue East...

1h ago

City ensures all outdoor pools will remain open after heat warning issued for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto and the rest of the GTA as the humidex is expected to soar to 40 over the weekend. The national weather agency says the temperature will climb...

1h ago

High Park sex assault suspect out on probation at time of incident

A man charged with sexually assaulting a Toronto woman remains in custody and CityNews has learned he was out on probation for another charge at the time of his arrest. Cortny Henry was arrested on...

37m ago

1 dead in collision on Highway 9 in York Region

One person has died and another has been rushed to hospital after a collision on Highway 9 in York Region. Ontario provincial police were called to Weston Road and Highway 9 just after 1 p.m. for a...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Humidex to send temperatures soaring this weekend

Toronto and the GTA is under a heat warning as hot and humid weather moves in for the weekend with highs in the low 30s, feeling like the 40s. There's also the potential for afternoon showers and storms on Saturday.

2h ago

0:35
Teens arrested after throwing rocks at vehicles causing crash in Markham

Two 18-year-olds were arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at moving vehicles in Markham which lead to a crash that left two people injured.

10h ago

2:32
Woman, child in critical condition following two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police continues to investigate following a 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga that has left a woman and child in critical condition. As Jazan Grewal reports, two suspects involved fled the scene.

22h ago

2:09
Sunny and seasonal before a return to hot and humid

Seasonal and sunny on Friday before a return to hot and humid temperatures on the weekend as well as rain.
2:38
Police investigating 'violent swarming' attack of Muslim Woman in Oshawa

The owner of a pizza pizza in Oshawa is recovering at home from her injuries after being violently attacked by several individuals on Wednesday morning. Alessandra Carneiro reports.
More Videos